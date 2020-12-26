When Venice Art Center announced its Pigs In Paradise fundraiser several years ago, there was a whole lot of head-shaking happening in the Shark Tooth Capital of the World.
“Why pigs?” was asked all over this beachfront town.
Someone at the Venice Art Center said that artists use “pig”ment in their paintings.
While that elicited a lot of groans, by the time the pigs had been sold and painted and placed all over downtown Venice, residents and tourists alike were seen all over town with their cameras to take photos of each and every pig.
Then, after a year or so on display, when the pigs were auctioned off at the Venice Yacht Club, the VAC came away with a lot of money — something like $250,000 as the painted pigs sold for as much as $7,800 with many selling for $4,000 to $5,000.
There were only about two that did not sell the night of the auction. The priciest one, aka “Elvis Pigsley” was shipped off to its new home in Ohio.
A camp owner in Pennsylvania bought several of the pigs for his camp. Years later, when the art center followed up the pigs with dolphins and sea turtles, that same camp owner returned to buy some more critters for his camp, spending several thousand dollars per critter.
Again, nearly every one of the critters found a new home at the auction.
Now, in in one of the worst years in the history of this country, when so many people are out of work and students are being home schooled while their parents are either working from home or not working at all, the art center is offering sea horses and mermaids.
As in the past, step one is to find sponsors for initial funding and artists to paint all the creatures. This time, the mermaid has been custom-designed for Venice. She will have a scattering of sharks teeth at her base.
“FantaSea Venice” is a public arts project with all proceeds benefiting Venice Art Center programs, the arts and tourism for the community of Venice, Florida and its local artists. In partnership with “FantaSea Venice” sponsors
Fifty creatures were ordered (25 of each design) as the call for artists and sponsors went out just as the country was shutting down.
But this is Venice. Before Christmas, 41 creatures had been sold according to Mary Moscatelli, the art center’s executive director.
“I’m going to paint one myself this time,” Moscatelli said Wednesday.”
When all the painting is done, the creatures will be placed around town with plaques to identify the sponsors and the artists.
The sculptures will appear in approved locations on city streets, in parks, in lobbies, businesses and so on. There also will be multiple public activities, fundraisers and entertaining events associated with this project. Masks will no doubt continue to be required for the time the sculptures will remain on display.
“The Venice economy has been affected by the current unprecedented pandemic and these sculptures and events will bring out our residents and visitors from all over Florida to our downtown to see this wonderful project,” Moscatelli said.
Despite that, not only has the center found 41 initial sponsors and some upper level event sponsors but, it looks as though the center will need to order a few additional creatures.
For information on how to get involved in FantaSea Venice, call Mary Moscatelli at the Venice Art center: 941-485-7136.
