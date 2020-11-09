Stuff the Charger

A FHP officer adds food and other items to a Florida Highway Patrol car as a part of the annual “Stuff The Charger” event the agency holds. One of the locations is the South Venice location.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SOUTH VENICE — If you’ve ever wanted to get up close to a Florida Highway Patrol car but not be put in the backseat, here’s a chance.

FHP is hosting its annual “Stuff The Charger” campaign this month, with one of the cars posted at its South Venice location.

“The Florida Highway Patrol partners with a network of local resources whose mission is to deliver much needed food and educate the community in the fight against hunger,” it said in a news release.

It’s accepting donations all November at each troop headquarters.

It is accepting canned, dried and other goods, it said, including “canned meats (ham, chicken, tuna), canned sweet potatoes, carrots, corn, green beans, canned fruits Stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits & oatmeal Nuts, evaporated milk and broth.”

Its Troop F — SW Florida drop off locations include:

• 4010 South Tamiami Trail, Venice

• 10041 Daniels Parkway, Fort Myers

• 5023 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton

