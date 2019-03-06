While there are no historic homes on the Venice Area Garden Club’s 30th annual Home Tour, homes that have undergone renovations or that were built recently offer ideas for people who may be looking for inspiration.
There also is a delightful garden, featuring raised planting beds for vegetables and tropical plantings for their beauty.
Tour Home No. 1, built in 2017, at 101 N. Park Blvd., honors the Venetian theme prevalent in Venice while also featuring the more open floor plan popular today.
Of note, owner William Ehrhardt is an avid collector of old-fashioned shaving mugs, Victorian match safes, sports memorabilia and more.
Also built in 2017, House No. 3 was put up by Bamboo Construction.
“He had a plan and we tweaked it,” said homeowner Karen Kamerick. “We wanted three bedrooms and three and one-half baths.”
She and husband Tony Kamerick hired interior designer Penny Wilson to plan the décor, which features a central kitchen with an island at the core of the house.
The couple wanted plenty of storage because “there is no basement here.” Cooks Cabinets of Sarasota worked with Wilson to add plenty of storage, including cabinets and display shelves flanking the fireplace in the living room and still more in the hallway leading from master bedroom to master bath.
Located at 317 Ponce de Leon Ave., it is one of three homes recently built on the site of the old Horse and Chaise bed and breakfast run for many years by Lois Steketee.
The two-story house has the main living area, including one guest suite, on the first floor and an additional guest suite, office and TV room on the second floor. There also is a pool and hot tub on the site.
Paintings by the owner’s sister Linda Kirvan and Venice-area artist Karen Hitt are featured in the home. A Kirvan painting inspired the decor of the main floor guest suite.
Three additional building sites remain along Ponce de Leon Avenue, something that is increasingly rare on the island part of Venice. Instead, most new construction on the island seems to occur on the sites of older homes that have been torn down.
House No. 5 on the tour was built in 1979 by Arthur Rutenberg, who became a legend in Venice, in Florida and eventually in the U.S.
Rutenberg was the first builder to franchise its home-building business in the state of Florida. The company was named National Home Builder of the Year in 1986. In 1996 Arthur Rutenberg was named to the Florida Housing Hall of Fame.
The house features Rutenberg’s signature split floor plan and a courtyard entrance with a fountain. The entrance sets the home apart from its neighbors.
A modern kitchen with granite counters is at the center of the house. The home’s Florida room is another Rutenberg legacy. It faces a large lanai and pool. Owned by Lynn and Michael Doyle, the home is at 432 Golden Beach Blvd.
The two oldest homes on the tour have been renovated to feature the open floor plans so popular today, especially on HGTV.
House No. 2 was built in 1961 at 609 Barcelona Ave. Now owned by Cindy Miller and Shawn Dunlevy, it has been renovated “several times.”
A walled entrance court area sets it apart from nearby homes of various ages. The home’s newest addition is its master bedroom and bath suite.
At 802 S. Nokomis Ave. the tour’s oldest home, built in 1956, has undergone three renovations.
Raising the roof seems to have been done during one of the renovations, for the home’s exterior roofline and raised ceilings within the house belie its roots in the 1950s when most homes built in Venice tended to have low-pitch California-style rooflines. The owners are Snowden and Bill Mowry.
House No. 6 is not on the tour but its yard is. It also is the one site on the tour for which you do not need a ticket.
Homeowners Diane Cutting and Norm Wurtz may be able to nearly live off the land, which includes a vegetable garden in raised beds and fruit trees. Lush tropical foliage adds privacy for the homeowners.
The Venice Area Garden Club will hold a plant sale and garden shop at the home, 424 Gulf St. on Venice island. (Note that the address is Gulf Street. There also is a Gulf Road farther south on the island.)
Choose from a large selection of potted and bare root plants, shrubs, herbs, hanging plants, mounted bromeliads, kokedama balls, mixed planters and hypertufa.
Additional pots, plants and gift certificates will be raffled. Certified master gardeners will be on hand to answer questions or assist in plant purchase. The garden shop will have gardening supplies and many interesting gardening tools.
This is one of the largest plant sales in Venice. All proceeds go to Venice Area Garden Club’s scholarship fund and city of Venice beautification projects.
Doctors Hospital is supplying free bottled water at this homesite.
A donation of $20 by cash or check is accepted for tour booklets, which include descriptions of the tour sites and a map. All sites are on the island part of Venice. The ticket booklet must be shown at each home on the tour.
Sites are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9.
Tickets may be purchased from any garden club member and from these retail establishments: Celebration Corner, 303 W. Venice Ave., 941-484-2206; Classic Creations in Diamonds and Gold, 2389 South Tamiami Trail, 941-497-6331; Collector’s Gallery & Framery, 114 S. Nokomis Ave., 941-488-3029; Deborah’s Quilt Basket, 337 W. Venice Ave. 941-488-6866; Down Island Way Boutique, 225 W. Venice Ave. No. 2, 941-451-9668; Medical Department Store, Venice Pines, 1180 Jacaranda Blvd., 941-497-2273; Needlefish Yarns of Venice, Pattison Building, 255 W. Miami Ave., 941-486-1584; and Village Pharmacy of Venice, 1095 Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, 941-488-8800.
