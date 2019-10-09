Actors are often warned about appearing in productions with dogs and children.
To learn why, see the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre production of “Finding Neverland.”
With a bunch of talented youngsters and Oscar, an adorable labradoodle, plus the original Broadway choreographer, Mia Michaels, and a recreation of the original direction by Diane Paulus and all sorts of theatrical magic, anyone who snags a ticket is in for a terrific example of what can occur on stage when everything comes together as it should.
It certainly did at Friday night’s performance.
How J. M. Barrie came to write “Peter Pan” is the story that inspired “Finding Neverland,” a Broadway hit and Tony Award winner. It also is a love story, which makes it the ultimate tale with something for everyone.
The story is set in London, circa 1903. Barrie (Mark Bacon) has written a new play that he realizes is rather hackneyed. Pushed by the producer, Charles Frohman (Kirk Lawrence), to create something better in just a matter of days, he finds inspiration in the rambunctious children of widow Sylvia Llewelyn Davies (Josephine Florence Cooper).
Three of the four children do not want to grow up but all four do grow on Barrie, which leads to an unexpected result.
The boy named Peter (Cason Dobson and Benjamin Sabo) is the one exception to this brood. He is the serious child.
The young people in this cast not only sing, dance and act, but they can do all that while also making music with sticks and washboards and the like.
Each and every actor, including Oscar, is spot on and the special effects are also exceptional. Several times I found myself thinking, “How did they do that?”
Oscar was out front for a meet-and-greet after Friday’s show. Oscar’s owner, David Prather, said the dog is named for the movie award that he (Prather) likely will never get.
If the young people and adults in this production were not so talented, Oscar would have walked away with the show. He’s a big, fluffy lapdog — with the emphasis on “big,” which also describes its talent.
“Finding Neverland” continues through Nov. 16 at Broadway Palm. Then it’s going on a production will head out on a 50-city tour of the U.S. and Canada.
Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $48 to $73, with children’s tickets and group prices available.
Tickets can be reserved by calling 239-278-4422 or visiting BroadwayPalm.com or by picking them up in person at 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers.
