ENGLEWOOD — With all their might, members of the Englewood Fire District, firefighters and Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger pushed a shiny, new firetruck backward into the department bay.
The crew celebrated a tradition that dates back to the 1800s, Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Easton said at the Fire Station 71 ceremony on State Road 776 in Englewood.
“When firefighting pumper vehicles and other equipment were drawn by horses, fire departments would stage ‘push-in’ celebrations for the acquisition of new equipment,” Easton said.
During these ceremonies, firefighters pushed their new fire apparatus into their fire houses, dedicating them to God, country and the community the department served.
On Wednesday, Cutsinger blessed one of three new Sutphen Extreme Duty Custom Pumper trucks manufactured in Columbus, Ohio.
The catch was there were 8,000 gallons of water in the new fire truck, so they put it in neutral and then rolled it into the bay.
Easton said when he became fire chief nearly two years ago, he believed the district needed a new ladder truck. However, the Englewood Area Fire Control District board convinced him pumpers were a better choice for the growing needs of the community.
The district’s three pumpers were 20-plus-years old and not in great shape, he said.
“They were rode hard and put away wet,” he said.
The three old pumper trucks were traded in and the three new ones totaling about were bought $1.3 million in a lease-purchase agreement.
Easton said the three pumpers were about the same price as one ladder truck. However, the pumper trucks will be outfitted with $30,000 in advanced life support equipment in the near future. This adds an important new tool for district paramedics to serve the public, Easton said.
Currently, there are four certified paramedics with two waiting to take their state exam and are in training. Once they are all certified, a paramedic can ride with firefighters to a critical call.
“We have EMTs (emergency medical technicians), but not paramedics,” Easton said.
There share Sarasota County and Charlotte County paramedics and ambulances, he said.
“Now, we will have our own paramedic on scene with all of the medication, EKG equipment, cardiac monitor and other life-saving equipment on the fire truck,” Easton said. “The paramedic can start working on the patient while the ambulance is in route to the call. It saves helps the patient.”
The trucks will also be equipped with thermal imaging equipment and hazardous materials cleanup equipment.
Sarasota and Charlotte county fire departments already have some advanced life support trucks.
Englewood Fire District is independent from Charlotte and Sarasota counties with its own publicly elected governing board.
Commissioner Ron Davison said the new trucks are a true benefit to the community.
“People often say it’s a waste to have a fire truck and an ambulance respond to a critical call,” Davison said. “We explain this is done because the closest units respond to a call. That doesn’t always mean there’s an ambulance available on that side of town, so you want the fire truck with trained person to arrive and start helping before the ambulance gets there.”
