FORT MYERS — The Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association recently held its 2021 Local Image Awards for excellence in public relations.
Four members were honored for contributions to the PR profession along with the FPRA organization, the FPRA said in a news release.
"The Local Image Awards have become a standard of excellence in the state of Florida. Winners demonstrate the very best examples of innovation, planning and design," it said.
Its most prestigious award is the the Grand Image, given "to the overall best entry in each category."
"Image Awards are given to entries that surpass expectations and objectives; awards of distinction are given to entries that meet judging expectations; and Judges’ Awards are given to entries that smartly budgeted or did more with less funding," it said.
Award winners, according to the news release, were:
Division A
● Award of Distinction in the Public Relations Programs – Public Service category:
Lee County Solid Waste for Tackling Contamination.
● Award of Distinction and Judges Award in the Public Relations Programs – Promotional and Marketing category:
Pushing the Envelope, Inc. and Tiffany Hernandez for Give the Gift of Angelina's.
● Award of Distinction and Judges Award in the Public Relations Programs - Integrated Marketing category:
Priority Marketing for Clips for Cancer.
● Award of Distinction in the Public Relations Programs – Reputation Management category:
Pushing the Envelope, Inc. for The Dock IMO.
● Award of Distinction in the Public Relations Programs – Virtual Special Event category:
CONRIC pr + marketing for Saving Estero Bay.
● Award of Distinction in the Public Relations Programs – Other category:
Priority Marketing and Fort Myers Brewing Company for Adyn Strong.
Division B:
● Grand Image Award and Image Award in the Collateral of Public Relations – Annual Report category for Guadalupe Center Annual Impact Report:
Priority Marketing and Guadalupe Center.
● Award of Distinction in the Collateral of Public Relations – News Release/Pitch category:
Jennifer J. Edwards and Trish Robertson, for Vote-by-Mail Editorial Campaign.
● Image Award in the Collateral of Public Relations – Other category:
Priority Marketing and Guadalupe Center for Guadalupe Center Circtacular Invitation.
Division C:
● Image Award in the Digital Tools of Public Relations – Online Audience Engagement category:
#SWFLStrong went to CONRIC pr + marketing.
● Grand Image Award and Image Award in the Digital Tools of Public Relations – Video - Public Service category for Kids' Minds Matter Secret Garden Gala Video:
Priority Marketing and Kids' Minds Matter.
Chapter Awards
"Each year, the Southwest Florida Chapter of FPRA also presents awards to recognize outstanding members of its chapter," the news release said.
This year, Susan Bennett, president of Susan Bennett Marketing and Media, "was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, which is reserved for public relations professionals who have dedicated their career to the profession and the advancement of it."
Also, Trish Robertson, public relations officer, Collier County Supervisor of Elections, "received the 2021 PR Professional of the Year Award, which honors a member who exemplifies the high standards of the public relations profession in Southwest Florida."
● Samantha Scott, president of Pushing the Envelope, Inc., is "the second recipient of the Friends of Janet Philanthropy Award. This award was established in memory of Janet Wilson, a true leader during her decade as a chapter member. She died unexpectedly in December 2019. Wilson never met a stranger and often joked about her worldwide network of 'Friends of Janet.'"
● Nina Barbero, marketing and communications manager, SWFL, Inc., "received the 2021 Rising Star Award that is presented to an up-and-coming leader in the chapter who shows enthusiasm and passion for the PR profession."
● Mike Jackson and Josh Milton, vice president of Media Relations at CONRIC pr + marketing, received the 2021 Unsung Hero Award, which "recognize the contributions of chapter members for their hard work and dedication to the chapter and the profession behind the scenes."
● Kaylee Zuidema, a FGCU student, earned the Pam Nulman Soaring Eagle PR Award "that recognizes student leaders in public relations."
Three FPRA scholarship winners were selected by a committee, including Jennifer Benton; Ashley Loubier and Kelly Apfel, marketing and development manager, Midwest Food Bank Florida.
For more information, visit www.fpra.org.
