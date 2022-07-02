TAMPA — This summer, The Florida Aquarium will host extended hours on Friday evenings until 8 p.m. between July 1 and August 5.
The Aquarium’s Aqua Nights will feature live entertainment, food trucks and other activities themed for the decades. A silent disco, vinyl album photo wall, flower power and Jazzercise are just a few of the ways the Aquarium gives a nod to days gone by.
This special event is free for members and included with general admission.
“Nostalgia is very hot right now,” said Lauren Pickel, Events & Promotions Manager at The Florida Aquarium. “It’s a major trend and we are more than happy to lean into it.”
Activities will include decade-themed dance parties featuring The Actual Bank Robbers and Midnight Music DJs, live painting demonstrations by local artists, make-your-own-bouquets with Posies Flower Truck and much more.
On select dates, far-out food trucks will include Top Nosh Street Food, Engine 53 Pizza, Mr. C’s Grilled Cheese and The Chief’s Cantina.
“We are excited to be engaging so many local businesses to provide a fun night out that will appeal to guests of all ages,” Pickel said.
The entire aquarium will be open for the enjoyment of guests including all touch habitats, the Splash Pad, 4-D Theater, Café Ray and the Aquarium Gift Store. Plus, enjoy an encore performance of the Raptors! Birds of Prey show and disco divers in the Coral Reef habitat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.