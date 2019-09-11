By LYDIA BAXTER
Guest Writer
Florida Studio Theatre announced its lineup for the 2019-20 Winter Mainstage and Cabaret Seasons.
On the Mainstage, FST presents bold and charming stories crafted by some of the country’s top contemporary writers and entertainers. In the Cabaret, three original FST musical revues bring the songbook of Dean Martin, the outlaws of country music, and the hits that underscored the 1960s Cultural Revolution into the spotlight.
SEASON AT A GLANCE
Mainstage
• “Bright Star,” — Music, book, and story by Steve Martin; and music, lyrics, and story by Edie Brickell, Nov. 6 — Jan. 3 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre;
• “Handle With Care,” — by Jason Odell Williams, Dec. 11 — March 8 in FST’s Keating Theatre;
• “American Son,” — by Christopher Demos-Brown, Jan. 22 — March 22 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre;
• “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” by Matthew Lopez, April 1 — May 29 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre;
Cabaret
• “That’s Amoré!” by Richard Hopkins and Rebecca Hopkins, arrangements by Jim Prosser, Sept. 25 — Feb. 2 in FST’s Court Cabaret;
• “Outlaws and Angels,” by Richard Hopkins and Rebecca Hopkins, arrangements by Jim Prosser, Nov. 20 — March 29 in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret;
• “Light My Fire,” by Richard Hopkins and Rebecca Hopkins, arrangements by Jim Prosser.
Florida Studio Theatre is located at 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. For more details about tickets and season subscriptions, call 941-366-9000 or visit: floridastudiotheatre.org
