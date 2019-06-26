^pBy LYDIA BAXTER
Guest Writer
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces that the theater has commissioned four accomplished playwrights, each for $10,000, to write brand new plays that share women’s voices and address voting rights of the past, present, and future. These commissions are the first installments of FST’s The Suffragist Project, a community-wide artistic celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.
Over 35 community partners have already committed to join FST in recognition of this monumental milestone by producing their own creative programming as part of the Project.
Commission recipients are: Jacqueline Goldfinger, Rachel Lynett, Sandy Rustin, and Mark St. Germain.
The playwrights were selected for their diverse and compelling perspectives on the project topic, along with their demonstrated ability to generate work that aligns with FST’s mission: “To present theatre that challenges with as much gusto as it entertains.”
“Jackie Goldfinger, Sandy Rustin, Mark St. Germain and Rachel Lynett share unique points of view and immediately knew how they wanted to tell stories of the suffrage movement through an entertaining and historical lens,” saod Catherine Randazzo, FST Associate Artist. “By choosing these four playwrights, FST’s hope is to have each one leave their thumb print on the suffragists’ stories.”
“We wanted a diversity of playwrights to approach the women’s suffrage movement from different points of view, so we sought a mix of writers to give us different perspectives,” said Richard Hopkins, FST’s Producing Artistic Director. “We also felt it was important that we select mostly writers who had a prior relationship with FST.”
Over the next year, the four commissioned playwrights will receive support from FST’s artistic staff – as well as actors, designers, and rehearsal space – throughout the new play development process. This year of work will culminate in a series of public readings during the conclusion of The Suffragist Project in August 2020.
August of 2020 marks the 100th Anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the women’s right to vote. Each play will be considered for programming as part of FST’s 2020-21 Winter Season.
“I could not have written Babel without the phenomenal artistic and emotional support of FST’s Literary Department,” said recipient Goldfinger. “FST’s commitment to the artistic process, the level of expertise they brought to each workshop, and the generosity and kindness they showed me while writing this difficult material was unmatched. I’ve worked at many theaters, but FST is the one that feels like home.”
This project marks a return to FST for playwrights St. Germain, Goldfinger, and Rustin. Lynett begins a new relationship with Sarasota’s contemporary theater through this program.
FST has produced the World Premiere productions of “Wednesday’s Child” (2019) and “Relativity” (2016), both of which are written by Mark St. Germain. FST has also produced four other productions of St. Germain’s work, including “The Fabulous Lipitones” (2016).
FST nominated Goldfinger for the Smith Prize for Political Theatre, which she won in 2017 to write “Babel,” a dark comedy set in the not-so-far-off future that explores modern eugenics, infertility, and the ramifications of reproductive technology. This spring, “Babel” was part of FST’s Women in Playwriting Festival that was produced in association with the National New Play Network. “Babel” made the 2019 Kilroys List, an annual industry survey of the most recommended un-and under-produced new plays by women, trans, and non-binary authors.
This summer, FST will produce the Regional Premiere of Rustin’s “The Cottage,” a sexy comedy of manners. “The Cottage” was recently presented by Manhattan Theatre Club with Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) directing.
Lynett is an Arkansas-based playwright and theater artist. In 2018, her dark comedy “Good Bad People” was part of Talk Back Theatre’s Reading Series (Santa Ana, California), and American Stage Theatre Company’s 21st Century New Voices New Play Festival (St. Petersburg, Florida).
These play commissions were made possible through the generous support of individual donors and Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Two playwrights received named commissions: Rustin was the Tom and Carol Beeler Commission; Goldfinger the Jim and Susan Ogle Commission.
A full schedule of Suffragist Project events, including the public readings of the four commissioned new plays, will be announced in the fall of 2019. For more information, or to learn how you can engage with The Suffragist Project, contact Meg Gilbert at mgilbert@floridastudiotheatre.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.