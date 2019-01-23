Florida Studio Theatre (FST) presents its annual fundraiser, the Denim & Diamonds Shindig, on Monday, Feb. 25, in FST’s Hegner Theatre Wing.
Celebrating FST’s 45th season, attendees are invited to break out their finest western garb, boots and bling or their favorite cocktail attire for an evening of sparkle and cheer.
The evening kicks off with a cocktail reception featuring live music, dancers, performances by FST’s resident improv troupe, raffles and more. Guests will then assemble in FST’s Gompertz Theatre to watch exclusive live performances by some of FST’s beloved artists.
Tickets are $250 per person. To reserve a seat, call Samus Haddad, Development associate, at 941-366-9017, ext. 316.
Proceeds from the Shindig will support FST’s Playwrights Collective and will cover the expenses of artist travel, commissions and new play development workshops.
The Collective includes budding and veteran playwrights such as Sarah Bierstock (“Honor Killing”), Mark St. Germain (“Dancing Lessons, The Best of Enemies”), Jacqueline Goldfinger (“Bottle Fly, The Arsonists”), Richie McCall (“Me & Stepin”) and Jason Odell Williams (“Church and State, Handle with Care”).
This program allows playwrights to workshop new plays at FST, gaining important feedback from FST’s artistic team and live audiences. By giving playwrights the support they need during the creative process, the Collective aims to deepen the playwrights’ relationships with the theater, FST’s audience and fellow playwrights.
During the Shindig, FST will present the esteemed Spelman Award. Named in honor of Florida Studio Theatre’s founding Artistic Director, Jon Spelman, the Spelman Award is presented to an individual or a corporate sponsor who has demonstrated extraordinary leadership by providing FST with spiritual, financial or in-kind support.
This year’s recipients of the Spelman Award are Bob and Wendy Grady, avid supporters of FST’s education program and Winter Season programming.
“Last year, Bob and Wendy Grady supported an extension of our award-winning WRITE A PLAY program,” FST’s Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins sad. “With their gifts, FST has been able to reach students at the Holy Name School in Camden, New Jersey, a struggling school comprised almost entirely of students of color. Bob and Wendy have also underwritten our entire Winter Season, including our Mainstage, Stage III and Cabaret programs. They make it possible for FST to excel.”
“We believe that the mission of FST is wonderfully pure and far-reaching,” Bob Grady said. “Providing healthy, thought-provoking food for the soul is important.”
Chairing the Shindig is longtime FST supporter Marie G. Kropp, who has been integral to numerous FST events, like last year’s Shakespearean-themed fundraiser.
Sponsored by Gulf Coast Community Foundation, this year’s event also includes a seated dinner by Michael’s on East.
Additional shindig sponsors include Bob and Wendy Grady, Patrick and Mary Mulva, Jennifer Michell, Patricia and Roger Courtois, Kelly and Anita DeVine, Marie G. Kropp. Barbara J. Lupoff, Ed and Susan Maier, Ron and Carolyn Vioni, Dorothy G. Waldron, and Tom Wilson and Patrick Crimmings.
About FST
Known as Sarasota’s Contemporary Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre was founded in 1973 by Jon Spelman.
Starting out as a small touring company, FST traveled to places such as migrant camps and prisons. The company then acquired the former Woman’s Club building, its first permanent venue.
Shortly after Richard Hopkins arrived, the building was purchased and renamed The Keating Theatre.
In the following years, FST established itself as a major force, presenting contemporary theater in its five venues: the Keating Theatre, the Gompertz Theatre, the Parisian-style Goldstein Cabaret, John C. Court Cabaret, and Bowne’s Lab Theatre.
Even with its growth, FST remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to a broad-based audience.
FST develops theater that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. As FST grows and expands, it continues to provide audiences with challenging, contemporary drama and innovative programs.
