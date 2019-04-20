Florida Studio Theatre (FST) will be producing The Suffragist Project, a bi-county artistic commemoration of the upcoming 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment (Aug. 20, 2020) – the woman’s right to vote.
Over 20 organizations are involved in creating this regional celebration, organizing events – including plays, performances, art exhibits, panel discussions, educational offerings, and more – that will take place throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties over the next 16 months.
In the summer of 2020, The Suffragist Project will culminate with the production of a new play at FST consisting of the best work created for the project.
“The Centennial offers us a rare opportunity. This moment beckons us to not only celebrate our forbearers’ achievements, but asks us to pause and reflect on the work yet to be done,” said Kate Alexander, FST’s Associate Director At-Large and Director of The Suffragist Project.
“This bi-county initiative gives us the unique opportunity to collaborate with our friends, colleagues, and constituents, and to cross-pollinate the immense talent in this community. We are all energized by each other, and in doing so, create lasting community bonds in the long march of equality for humanity.”
To participate, email Assistant Director of The Suffragist Project Meg Gilbert at mgilbert@floridastudiotheatre.org.
Confirmed community partners include: ABC 7; American Association of University Women – Sarasota Chapter; American Association of University Women – Venice Chapter; Booker High School; Bookstore1Sarasota; Eileen Fisher store; Embracing Our Differences; Female Journalists of Sarasota and Manatee counties; Florida Maritime Museum; Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee; League of Women Voters; Manatee Village Historical Park; New College of Florida; Ringling Museum; Sarasota Contemporary Dance Co.; Sarasota County Library System; Sarasota Magazine; Sarasota Retired Lawyers Association; Sarasota County Bar Association: Sarasota Women’s Lawyers Association; Tom Tryon, U.S. National Committee for UN Women – Gulf Coast Chapter; U.S. Trust Bank of America; and Women’s Legal Association.
Anchoring The Suffragist Project, FST will engage a diverse group of some of its own most-popular artists to gather speeches from throughout history on women’s suffrage, female empowerment, and social change. Kate Alexander will then use this source material to craft an original one-act play. A shortened version of this play will tour middle schools and high schools in Sarasota and Manatee counties as part of FST’s Historically Speaking program, an educational three-day in-school residency inspiring local students to write their own plays about women’s suffrage and the fight for equal rights.
Historically Speaking is presented as part of FST’s award-winning arts-in-education initiative, Write a Play.
FST has commissioned nine playwrights from across the country to craft their own scenes, monologues, and 10-minute plays inspired by the women’s suffrage movement and their own personal experiences. To conclude The Suffragist Project, Kate Alexander will select the finest theatrical material created over the Project’s span to be used in a brand new play produced by FST in the summer of 2020.
Pop-up women’s suffrage-inspired theater pieces will also be performed throughout the Sarasota area, including performances by FST Improv.
A full schedule of events will be announced in the fall of 2019. For more information, or to learn how you can engage with The Suffragist Project, contact Meg Gilbert at mgilbert@floridastudiotheatre.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.