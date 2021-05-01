VENICE — Folk music returns to Venice Theatre from May 7-10 with The Folk Legacy Trio.
George Grove, Rick Dougherty, and Jerry Siggins will give “an intimate performance of traditional American folk music,” the theater said in a news release.
The three have the resume for singing of the era. The Folk Legacy Trio sings from the folk era from the 1950s through the mid-1970s, it said.
It includes songs from The Kingston Trio, Peter Paul & Mary, The Limeliters, Joan Baez, Gordon Lightfoot, Simon & Garfunkel, John Denver and others.
Grove was a member of The Kingston Trio for 41 years; Rick Dougherty was a member of the Limeliters and Kingston Trio for 25 years and Jerry Siggins was the lead singer of the The Diamonds for 27 years.
“There are few musicians today that have been charged with saving a genre of music. There are fewer yet that have the ability to do so,” said Bob Poynton, of The Letterman. “George, Rick and Jerry are accomplished in every facet of vocal performance and entertainment. With the recent resurgence of ‘new folk’ it is only fitting that the Folk Legacy Trio be formed as the foundation to a new generation of folk lovers.”
Seats are $35 and available online at VeniceTheatre.org or by calling 941-488-1115. The theater notes tickets must be purchased 24 hours in advance. The box office remains closed and COVID-19 protocols include “required face coverings and physically distanced seating are in place,” it said.
Tickets for Venice Theatre’s 2021-22 season are available online at VeniceTheatre.org or by calling 941-488-1115.
Venice Theatre is at 140 Tampa Ave. West.
