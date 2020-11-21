Sisters for Seniors (copy)

Stacey Kroll, right, and her sister Stephanie Steffens, in 2018. They are hosting a food drive with their group, Sisters for Seniors, on Monday and Tuesday.

 SUN PHOTO BY LARRY EVANS

VENICE — Sisters for Seniors is conducting a food drive Monday and Tuesday at its office.

The business, in its seventh year, wanted to “do something to help support others in our community as it has been such a rough year for everyone,” Stephanie Steffens said.

Steffens runs Sisters for Seniors with her sister, Stacey Kroll. It’s office is at 130 Shamrock Blvd., in Venice. It is a part of the Venice Florida Chamber of Commerce, Sarasota Council on Aging Network and Our Charlotte Elder Affairs Network.

“Being close to Thanksgiving, we thought a food drive would be particularly appropriate,” she said in an email. “We have been reaching out to our friends and colleagues in the area to donate non-perishable food items in hopes of collecting a SUV full of food to donate to the South County Food Bank.”

Anyone wanting to donate can drop off items between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

All donations will be given to the South County Food Bank in Venice.

For more information, call 941-882-2203.

