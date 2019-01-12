The highly anticipated 2019 Forks & Corks Food & Wine Festival (Jan. 24-27), presented by the Sarasota-Manatee Originals, kicks off its 12th year of culinary adventures with a series of delectable winemaker dinners, Jan. 24-26.
Taking place at participating Originals restaurants across Sarasota, Manatee County and Venice, the 2019 winemaker dinners will feature extravagant multicourse dinners with top wineries such as Chateau Lagrange from Bordeaux, France, Iron Horse Vineyards from Sonoma, California, Paul Cluver Wines (Best of Show white wine) from Elgin, South Africa and others.
Dinners are being added daily and can be found at: EatLikeALocal.com/ForksAndCorks/2019-events.
For reservations, guests are encouraged to contact participating restaurants directly.
Forks & Corks supports The Ringling Foundation as well as All Faiths Food Bank, and has raised over $500,000 to benefit these local non-profit organizations over the last decade.
“Our winemaker dinners present a rare opportunity to meet face-to-face with world-renowned winemakers,” said Sarah Firstenberger, executive director of the Sarasota-Manatee Originals. “Guests will be able to rub elbows with wine celebrities and become intimately educated by the winemakers themselves.”
In addition to the winemaker dinners, the multiday Forks & Corks epicurean event will offer retail tastings on Sat., Jan. 26. The community will be peppered with several “pop-up” retail tasting tents hosted by some of the area’s leading local wine merchants. These events range from large gatherings to more intimate get-togethers.
The Forks & Corks grand tasting will be Sun., Jan. 27, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Ringling Museum Courtyard. Ticketing and registration is at: EatLikeALocal.com.
To view a list of upcoming winemaker events and for more information on Forks & Corks, visit: EatLikeALocal.com.
Follow Forks & Corks on Facebook and Instagram and the following hashtags #ForksandCorks941 and #EatLikeaLocal941.
About Sarasota-Manatee Originals
The Sarasota-Manatee Originals are a diverse collection of 60 award-winning, independent restaurants with a shared passion for outstanding dining experiences and commitment to the community.
Each “Original” restaurant is known for its inventive use of the best ingredients to prepare dishes that embody the flavor, color and culture of Florida’s west coast. Forks & Corks is the organization’s major annual fundraiser.
