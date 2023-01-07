DC's Reflecting Fools

DC’s Reflecting Fools, the reincarnation of the old Capitol Steps, will perform at the Venice performing Arts Center Sunday and Monday.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE THEATRE

VENICE — After Hurricane Ian severely damaged its main stage Jervey Theatre and wreaked havoc on its concert schedule, Venice Theatre is delighted to announce its next concert.

A popular favorite with a new name will perform for two shows only at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 and at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the Venice Performing Arts Center, located on Venice High School’s campus.

