VENICE — After Hurricane Ian severely damaged its main stage Jervey Theatre and wreaked havoc on its concert schedule, Venice Theatre is delighted to announce its next concert.
A popular favorite with a new name will perform for two shows only at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 and at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the Venice Performing Arts Center, located on Venice High School’s campus.
What happens when Washington, D.C.’s premiere, political satire group — The Capitol Steps — calls it quits after nearly 40 years? Most folks would agree that it was a great run, and the story would end there.
But an intrepid group of cast members and a co-writer would not go quietly into that good night. This band of fools reflected on a world without musical, political satire, and didn’t like what they saw.
And just like that, D.C’s Reflecting Fools was born.
While foolish enough to embark on this new journey, they were smart enough to not reinvent the wheel.
Fast-paced, laugh out loud show … check.
Equal opportunity offenders … check.
Skewering both sides of the aisle … check.
The Reflecting Fools cast has a combined 60-plus years of experience on stages across the nation and are every bit the show professionals audiences have come to expect. They promise to “give you a memory that will last a lunch time.”
The Capitol Steps have closed their doors forever. But their spirit, irreverence and D.N.A. lives on with D.C.’s Reflecting Fools.
Cast members include Jon Bell, Kevin Corbett, Nancy Dolliver, Tara Gesling and Jack Rowles. The musical director is Howard Breitbart. The executive producers are Michael Pauken and Jack Rowles.
Tickets are $60-$65 and are available online at VeniceTheatre.org or by calling Venice Theatre’s box office at 941-488-1115.
