VENICE — The Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation recently awarded $88,000 to 20 nonprofits.
It is its 16th grant cycle for South Sarasota County groups.
The nonprofits involved included:
• Baby Basics of Sarasota County
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast
• Child Protection Center
• ChildrenFirst
• Children’s Guardian Fund
• Circus Arts Conservatory
• Englewood Community Care Clinic
• Family Promise of South Sarasota County
• Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County
• The Haven
• ITN Suncoast
• Laurel Civic Association
• Loveland Center
• Meals on Wheels Sarasota
• Mothers Helping Mothers
• Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities
• Southeastern Guide Dogs
• State College of Florida Foundation
• Women’s Resource Center
• Venice Area Mobile Meals
“These grants bring the Foundation’s total giving to over $700,000 since established in 2005,” it said in a news release. “Due to COVID restrictions, the annual grant awards luncheon was not held this year. However, the Foundation’s website has a ‘With Gratitude’ page where grant recipient messages are posted.”
The next cycle for grants begins Sept. 1. Applications will be available at www.vgccfoundation.org.
For more information, email info@vgccfoundation.org or call Grants Coordinator Sherry Borgsdorf at 941-497-0753.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.