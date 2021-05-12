VENICE — The Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation recently awarded $88,000 to 20 nonprofits.

It is its 16th grant cycle for South Sarasota County groups.

The nonprofits involved included:

• Baby Basics of Sarasota County

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast

• Child Protection Center

• ChildrenFirst

• Children’s Guardian Fund

• Circus Arts Conservatory

• Englewood Community Care Clinic

• Family Promise of South Sarasota County

• Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County

• The Haven

• ITN Suncoast

• Laurel Civic Association

• Loveland Center

• Meals on Wheels Sarasota

• Mothers Helping Mothers

• Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities

• Southeastern Guide Dogs

• State College of Florida Foundation

• Women’s Resource Center

• Venice Area Mobile Meals

“These grants bring the Foundation’s total giving to over $700,000 since established in 2005,” it said in a news release. “Due to COVID restrictions, the annual grant awards luncheon was not held this year. However, the Foundation’s website has a ‘With Gratitude’ page where grant recipient messages are posted.”

The next cycle for grants begins Sept. 1. Applications will be available at www.vgccfoundation.org.

For more information, email info@vgccfoundation.org or call Grants Coordinator Sherry Borgsdorf at 941-497-0753.

