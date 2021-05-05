MYAKKA CITY — Two lemurs gave birth to four newborns recently at Lemur Conservation Foundation in Myakka City.
According to a news release, a collared brown lemur named Isabelle had one pup while a red-ruffed lemur named Zazabe had three pups.
Isabelle has a partner lemur named Olivier while Zazabe has a partner named Ranomamy.
“We are celebrating; these births are exceptional news,” Lemur Conservation Foundation Executive Director Deborah Robbins Millman said in a news release. “Collared brown lemurs are endangered, and red ruffed lemurs are critically endangered – that’s just one step away from ceasing to exist.”
She noted the foundation works to help the animals with 98 percent of more than 100 species of lemur considered threatened with extinction, according to the news release.
Lemur Conservation Foundation primate curator Caitlin Kenney said it’s the fourth collared brown lemur birth and the sixth red-ruffed lemur birth in the organization’s 25-year history.
“The mothers are getting special treats and extra nourishment, and we are keeping a close eye on them and the infants,” Kenney said in the news release.
“Both first-time mothers are providing exceptional care and attention to their newborns. Red ruffed lemur dad, Ranomamy, remains wary of the new arrivals, preferring to keep his distance and let Zazabe’s mothering instincts take charge. With a trio of active infants to care for, she has her hands full,” Kenney said.
She said the triplets are moving around the enclosure semi-independently. The collared lemur will cling to its mother for up to two more months before its expected to move more independently.
The Lemur Conservation Foundation is in its 25 year and is “dedicated to the preservation and conservation of the primates of Madagascar through managed breeding, scientific research, education, and art,” the news release said.
It was founded in 1996 by conservationist Penelope Bodry-Sanders. It has a 130-acre reserve with 48 lemurs but is not open to the public. It works with scientists and students studying lemurs and their behavior.
For more information, visit its website at www.lemurreserve.org.
