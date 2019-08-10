By Karin Drury
Guest Writer
The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice (BPWEV) will hold its Aug. 20 meeting at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice, in the Hibiscus Room. This is a new meeting place for BPWEV.
Social networking starts at 5:15 p.m. with dinner and the program following at 5:45 p.m.
The speaker for the evening will be Fran Valencic, who is well known in the Venice community. She has been the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun for many years.
Fran originally hails from Cleveland, Ohio, but after 38 years in Venice considers herself pretty much a native. She started out as a volunteer writing about fun things happening at Taylor Ranch Elementary School and more than 20 years later is still writing. She has a daughter and son and two terrific granddaughters. She is a double “Gator Grandma.”
Fran loves baseball. She sees most Venice High School games and has been at every championship game. She continues to be faithful to the Cleveland Indians but these days is an avid Rays fan.
After retiring from teaching, Fran considers herself blessed to have a perfect retirement job documenting all the great people and events in Venice.
The mission of BPWEV is: “To achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information.”
BPW/USA celebrated its 100th anniversary this year. Learn more about what BPWEV is involved in at BPWEV.org.
This organization believes strongly in “Women Helping Women” and it awarded adult learner scholarships this year.
The public is invited to attend this meeting to listen to Fran’s presentation and meet the women of BPWEV. The cost of dinner is $23 at the door or $24 via PayPal. Visit BPWEV.org to make a reservation.
