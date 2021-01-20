SARASOTA — Tickets are available for the Sarasota County Library Foundation’s “Love Our Libraries” Celebration.
The event is going virtual and the tickets are free, according to a news release.
“This event celebrates all the ways Sarasota’s local library system has helped the community over the past year and features author Susan Orlean and former journalist Charlie Huisking discussing Orlean’s ‘The Library Book,’” it said in a news release.
It takes place at 1 p.m. Feb. 9.
For more information or to get tickets, visit: sarasotalibraryfoundation.org/love-our-libraries
Orlean has been a staff writer for The New Yorker since 1992 and contributed stories to Vogue, Rolling Stone and Esquire, among others.
Her book, “The Library Book,” investigates the largest library fire in the United States and entails her love of libraries, according to the news release.
“The life and times and near-death experience of the Los Angeles Public Library was a story that felt urgent to tell, and gave me a chance to pay tribute to these marvelous places that have been such an essential part of my life,” she said.
For more information on Library Foundation for Sarasota County, visit: sarasotalibraryfoundation.org
