'Free-wheeling fun' at Florida Studio Theatre

SARASOTA — A one-woman show sounds like a lot of work for the performer, doesn’t it?
But the revival of “Sophie Tucker: The Last of the Red Hot Mamas” just felt like free-wheeling fun for the actress and audience alike during Saturday’s matinee at the Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota.
Most of us are familiar with the bawdy humor of Mae West: “When I’m good I’m very good, but when I’m bad I’m better.”
But many of us missed out on her contemporary, Sophie Tucker, with lines like: “The best years of a woman’s life are the 10 years between 39 and 40.”
Actress Kathy Halenda brought Tucker back to life by partnering with Jack Fournier 20 years ago to write the show.
After premiering at this same theater, it became “one of the biggest hits in FST history,” according to managing director Rebecca Hopkins.
It’s easy to see why.
Tucker’s jokes are timeless, covering topics like aging, infidelity, her larger body size, and women doing “as they please.”
As Richard Hopkins, the show’s director put it, “Sophie didn’t ask for women’s rights — she took them.”
And all these timeless topics are interwoven with lots of great music. Halenda’s powerhouse voice shines on songs like Tucker’s “After You’ve Gone,” her most famous, “That’s Why the Lady is a Tramp” and the powerfully poignant “My Yiddishe Momme.”
Halenda’s natural wit and warmth were evident as she invited two audience members (both happened to be named David) up on stage for a hula dance with particularly playful percussion.
Adding to the fun is pianist Jim Prosser, on stage the entire time, portraying a particularly droll version of Tucker’s accompanist of 45 years, Teddy Schapiro.
The show runs through July 11. For tickets, go to www.floridastudiotheatre.org or call 941-366-9000. Before each show there is inside or outside dining at FST’s on-site Green Room Cafe and Bar, but be sure to make reservations. And you may want to have your grandchild download the app for reading QR codes before you attend, as it will help in reading the program.
