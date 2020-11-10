Senior Friendship Center of Venice hosts holiday party

Joyce Carrier, raffle winner; Esther Bird; Santa (aka Paul Stander); and Joan MacCormack enjoyed Senior Friendship Center of Venice’s Holiday Party on Monday, Dec. 23. Senior Friendship Center is hosting a Cocktails for a Cause Gala on Dec. 9, virtually. Tickets are $25.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY BARBARA WAGNER

VENICE - Senior Friendship Centers are hosting a virtual gala with its Cocktails for a Cause set for December. 

"We'll toast our community as we laugh, enjoy special performances by local artists, and meet friends whose lives have been touched by Senior Friendship Centers," it said. 

The event is set from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Tickets are $25 with sponsorships.

For more information, call 941-556-3253 or register online at https://givergy.us/seniorfriendshipcenters/?controller=tickets

