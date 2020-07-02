VENICE — An award-winning photographer known in part from his work with the Gondolier Sun is opening a fine-art gallery in downtown Venice on Friday.
Hutchinson’s focus is on nature and wildlife in the local area. It includes close-ups of a hawk and its piercing eyes; two white herons engaged in an intricate mating ritual; and hurricane-force winds bending the landscape.
He secured a lease for his new gallery in early March, just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic order that shut down nearly all local businesses in Florida.
The space sat empty for the next two months. A previous tenant had done all the interior work, but then decided not to open a gallery.
In the meantime, Hutchinson’s sense of feng shui included adding a drum kit and guitar to the gallery.
Hutchinson, 49, said photography had been his dream as a youth in high school when he first took a class and created a cardboard pinhole camera. Developing his first photograph was an epiphany.
“I envisioned myself working for National Geographic,” he said.
In 2009, after his son graduated from high school, Hutchinson went down to a military recruiting office with three requests: to serve as a medic; to be able to take advantage of the GI bill; and to make sure it included student loan repayment.
But he was 37 years old and the cutoff was 35, he was told.
A few months later the recruiter called him back with good news: the age limit had been raised to 42.
He spent the next nine years in the National Guard in Pittsburgh.
“I didn’t want to be the guy, when I was 90, who said I wish I had done that. I wanted to join the military and be able to serve my country, and still work,” he said.
He also did a five-year stint as a correctional officer in the maximum security Marienville State Prison in Pennsylvania. In 2015, he was assaulted in “The Bucket,” a restricted section that houses the worst of the worst.
Hutchinson was transferred to a new section within the general population.
“It’s a different world. It was loud. It was chaotic. I went from one pod with 20 inmates to one pod with 120 inmates,” he said. “The pay and benefits are good but you pay a big price to be in that position.”
He began questioning whether it was something he wanted to continue to do. The seed to leave had been planted by March. He resigned in September 2015.
“I knew I just wanted to do something that I love, but I didn’t know what that was,” he said.
Hutchinson’s mother and her husband were living in Venice at the time. The husband had terminal cancer and his mother needed help.
“I was qualified to do health care due to my medic background, so I came to help her,” Hutchinson said.
Before he made his way south, Hutchinson stopped by a Best Buy in Pittsburgh and saw a camera in the display window. Another epiphany.
“I thought that’s it … that’s what I’m going to do,” he said.
That was five years ago.
Since then, he’s taking photos of wildlife and landscapes around the jetty, the Municipal Fishing Pier, local beaches and the Myakka River.
In November 2015, he was placing his photographs on Instagram. Among the people who liked them was Nicholas Cahill who, as it happened, just had one of his photographs appear on the cover of National Geographic. A good omen, Hutchinson thought.
Within a year, Hutchinson was getting his work published regularly in the Gondolier Sun by then-editor Ronald Dupont Jr.
“He won me over during Hurricane Irma when he went out and shot photos during the hurricane,” Dupont said. “He literally walked around Venice with expensive camera equipment during the hurricane. And he shot some of the most iconic local storm photos.”
In 2017, Hutchinson won first place in the Florida Press Association contest for a Spot News Photograph. In 2018, he won an award for Online Slideshow, and also first place for Spot News.
In 2019, he was chosen as a finalist for Best Local Photographer by the Gondolier Sun and finalist in the Herald Tribune’s Readers Choice Award.
He is a finalist in this year’s FPA portfolio category for the Robert J. Ellison Memorial Award, which will be announced on July 31.
“I literally built my business for free on Facebook. It was built on grassroots, pounding-the-pavement hard work, day after day,” Hutchinson said. “I trust the authenticity of hard work. It’s sweeter knowing you’ve built it from the ground up.”
He doesn’t stray far from the Venice area to find his shots.
“People ask me, don’t you find you run out of things to shoot, taking photographs in basically the same locations day after day?” Hutchinson said. “It’s not the same. Each day is a new beginning in the nature world
You won’t find price tags on his work, or that of the other artists he has invited to exhibit.
“If someone walks into the gallery and a piece of art makes an impression on their spirit, I’d rather they reside in that versus turning away to look to see how much it costs,” he said.
“What has made the most impression on me is nature. I spent years doing events, animal portraits, individual portraits, senior photographs, but I was always drawn to nature and birds,” he said.
He recites Matthew 6:26: Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?
“That’s really the whole thing for me,” says Hutchinson. “I figured out I was a lifestyle photographer. I take real life events and shoot it in the best light, trying to affect people’s lives in a positive way.
“I feel with this gallery I’m destined for greatness, with all the resistance I’ve encountered getting this going.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.