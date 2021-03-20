Ever since the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers purchased the John Nolen plan and land from Dr. Fred Albee, there has been a strong Cleveland connection in Venice.
While the BLE stay was not lengthy, thanks to the arrival of the Great Depression and the nearly simultaneous end of the Florida land boom of the 1920s, Clevelanders continued to find their way her year after year.
Mayor Worthington left here about 1928 and never returned — but I understand that his wife did come back sometime in the 30s.
My husband and I knew his son and daughter-in-law in the late 60s when we all took up curling about the same time at the Cleveland Skating Club. Their daughter, Natalie, was a sometime sitter for our daughter, Heidi, when Heidi was about 6 and Natalie was about 13 or so. It really is a small world.
At that point my parents were already spending winters in Venice, but it would be many more years before I would learn anything about the BLE or how many Clevelanders seemed to be finding their way here.
With the creation of the Urban Forest by those wonderful Venice Area Beautification members, there is another connection. Cleveland is called the Forest City and is surrounded by something called The Emerald Necklace, a string of public parks.
New York City has its Central Park in the center of town as we have our Centennial Park, which these days is more parking lot than park but still the site of wonderful events like the Gazebo concerts on Wednesday afternoons and Saturday evenings and special events like the famous Sun Fiesta each fall — except when there is a pandemic.
That Urban Forest is becoming all the more valuable as a place to go these days when we have to keep our distance from one another yet still want to escape from self-induced quarantine at least once in a while.
Running adjacent to the Intracoastal Waterway on the east side of the Intracoastal, for nearly 2 miles, the forest already has countless oaks and palms and other trees planted by those VABI folks thanks to a matching grant from Gulf Coast Foundation.
Like VABI, that foundation is another asset to this area. It began as the money derived from the sale of the old Venice Hospital but with excellent leadership over the years, it has grown to become a major foundation that is making a wonderful difference in the lives of all of us here in Venice but also throughout the area thanks to its grants to organizations of all different types from the Asolo to Loveland to art centers and education and so much more.
That the Urban Forest enhances the John Nolen plan is a given. Parks were an important aspect of city planning back in the 20s.
Imagine New York City without all that green space.
Our Urban Forest will become just as important over the years as this city continues to grown and expand, possibly more so given the growth of this state’s population.
It is a 1.75 mile stretch of green tranquility and in its own way, a frame for the beautiful city that Nolen designed and VABI has enhanced so beautifully with all those plants in the business district.
Every time I drive through the downtown, I smile at how beautiful Venice has become and hope it will always be so. All those flowers are a magical addition.
For a glimpse of the Urban Forest, I want to thank someone else who is sharing his talent with the city — Peter Tavino. He has shared so many wonderful photos of this beautiful city with this paper and thus with all of us who live here. He uses a drone but with an artist’s eye. He truly captures the beauty of whatever he shoots.
Thank you Peter for capturing the best of this city in a way that most of us would never know.
For the rest of you, I welcome photos week in and week out of the people and places that make this area special and used them primarily on the back page of Our Town on Saturdays. If you are out and about, take photos of your friends or your favorite hanging planter or building or an antique car on Venice Avenue. Whatever you find to be of interest will like appeal to others as well. DO NOT CHANGE the size or resolution in any way please as we need all the pixels your camera can capture for print. Send your photos to kcool@venicegondolier.com with the names from left to right of anyone in the photos and the location where taken.
As all the Gondoliers become part of the Venice archives, you also will be contributing to the ongoing and growing history of Venice.
