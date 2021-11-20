SARASOTA — Florida Studio Theatre (FST) presents the original music revue, “Friends in Low Places,” celebrating the contemporary country musicians who transformed their genre and shot to the top of the charts.
Exploring the artists who brought country music into the mainstream, such as Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert and George Strait, this all-new cabaret features such songs as “Could I Have This Dance?” “Bluebird” and “Good Hearted Woman.”
Created by Rebecca Hopkins and Richard Hopkins with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Friends in Low Places” opened Nov. 17 in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941-366-9000.
“Friends in Low Places” is part of a three-show subscription package. Also included in the package is “The Wanderers,” honoring the great harmony groups of the mid-20th century, along with “Laughing Matters,” FST’s hit musical sketch comedy show inspired by the culture and politics of today.
Subscriptions for all three Winter Cabaret shows are on sale for as little as $49 at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.
“‘Friends in Low Places’ explores the artists who took country mainstream,” said Rebecca Hopkins, the show’s lead developer. “Today, country is one of the most listened-to music genres on the radio in the United States and there are more American radio stations specializing in country music than any other style.”
Contemporary country artists like Brooks, Brad Paisley and Juice Newton added elements of rock ‘n’ roll and pop to their music, introducing millions of new fans to the genre. At the same time, these musicians achieved pop stardom and extensive commercial success.
Even with this newfound fame, the artists highlighted in “Friends in Low Places” never strayed from country music’s core: truthful, authentic storytelling.
“Country music tells universal stories that we can all relate to,” said Madalyn McHugh, who returns to FST after performing in the theater’s music revue, “Three Pianos,” this spring. “People will always have the burning desire to tell their story, and there will always be someone who wants to hear it.
“The true beauty of country music is that it meets people where they are. You can be rough around the edges, poised, confused, excited or miserable … and country music will meet you there.”
Also returning to FST to honor the artistic contributions of contemporary country musicians are Joe Casey and Grant Alan Watkins.
“Friends in Low Places” marks Casey’s sixth production at FST.
He recently appeared in the new musical “Wild Fire” with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Watkins was last seen as Svec in FST’s 2018 Mainstage production of “Once.” He also performed in the national tour of “Once” and “Rock of Ages” at Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte.
Joining Casey, McHugh and Watkins are Joshua Logan Alexander and Carrie Lyn Brandon, both making their FST debuts with “Friends in Low Places.”
Alexander is from North Texas and performed in the Kennedy Center’s “Footloose” as well as the national tour of “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Brandon was featured in the national tours of “Once” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” as well as “Anne Boleyn” at Marin Theatre Company.
Also making his FST debut is David Finch, music director for “Friends in Low Places.”
He was featured in the Studio 54/Roundabout production of “Cabaret” with Alan Cumming. Finch has also performed at London’s Barbican Concert Hall, the Irish Repertory Theatre and several national tours.
FST Associate Artist Catherine Randazzo will direct this rousing new show.
FST’s production of “Friends in Low Places” is supported, in part, by Sarasota County tourist development tax revenues; by the Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs; the Florida Council of Arts and Culture; and the state of Florida; and The Exchange.
The health and safety of FST’s patrons, staff, volunteers and artists are of the greatest importance to FST. Therefore, FST will follow all CDC guidelines. The most up-to-date list of measures the theater is taking can be found at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
