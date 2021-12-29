SARASOTA — Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) has announced the extension of its opening Winter Mainstage production, “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” by Alan Janes.
One of the most popular rock ‘n’ roll musicals of all time, “Buddy” tells the inspiring story of the artist’s remarkable journey to stardom and his lasting impact on popular music.
Featuring more than a dozen of Holly’s greatest hits, such as “Peggy Sue” and “Oh Boy,” brought to life by a cast of 10 actor-musicians, “Buddy” is a high-energy celebration of a bespectacled kid from Texas who changed the face of rock ‘n’ roll forever.
“We are thrilled to extend ‘Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,’ said Rebecca Hopkins, FST’s managing director. “We’re overwhelmed by the community’s response to this show. They’re hooked from the very first scene, and by the end, everyone is up on their feet, clapping and dancing. It’s exactly what we need after over a year without live theater.”
“Buddy” is an inspiring musical that taps into Holly’s determination and courage. At the start of his career, Buddy rejected expectations that he would become a country star and instead stayed committed to creating the music he loved: rock ‘n’ roll.
He also broke barriers when he was the first white act to play the Apollo Theatre, and when he married Maria Elena Santiago, a Puerto Rican-born woman he met at the New York offices of Peer-Southern music publishing company.
“In music and love, Holly refused to allow obstacles to stand in his way,” said Jason Cannon, the show’s director. “There’s a level of cathartic encouragement in that message, and the entire cast delivers it with skill and joy every night.”
“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” will now play through Jan. 8 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre. Tickets are on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941-366-9000.
FST’s production is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. The production is also supported by Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues and Gulf Coast Community Foundation. .
The health and safety of FST’s patrons, staff, volunteers and artists are of the greatest importance to FST. Therefore, FST will be following all CDC guidelines. The most up-to-date list of measures the theater is taking can be found at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theaters located in the heart of Downtown Sarasota. Each theater is small in size and large in impact, providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.
FST is the largest subscription theater in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 230,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children’s Theatre, The FST School, New Play Development and FST Improv.
Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible.
Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theater that speaks to a living, evolving and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, we are the theater where the street meets the elite — where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theater.
