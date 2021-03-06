SARASOTA — Florida Studio Theatre announced FST Improv returns with weekly live performances of “Triple Play,” it said in a news release.
“Triple Play” is a full-length show “created specifically to entertain from a distance.”
The improv group will listen to audience suggestions and make up scenes and songs on the spot, it said.
It opens up at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20 and will continue every Saturday from FST’s Keating Theatre.
Tickets are on sale for $15 per person. To buy tickets, call 941-366-9000 or visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
It will use input from its live audience along with inbound suggestions from Twitter and text messages from people watching at home, the news release noted.
“It was certainly an artistic challenge to reimagine our shows,” Will Luera, FST’s director of Improv and a “Triple Play” cast member, said in a news release. “But, as improvisers, we don’t shy away from challenges. We lean into them. So, we broke out our measuring tape and creatively engineered a way that we could fit the cast on FST’s Keating stage and still serve our loyal audience the art form they love.”
FST’s Jim Prosser and Helena Rankin, will provide musical accompaniment while all involved maintain social distancing.
“Having to stay six feet away from my scene partners has made me refocus on the storytelling aspect of improv,” Kyle Van Frank, another Triple Play cast member, said in the news release. “It helps me keep my attention on the relationships, the journey, and the characters, rather than just the physical antics.”
Sarah Durham and other members of the FST Improv ensemble will also be on the stage.
“I’m looking forward to having laughing, smiling faces in front of us again,” Durham said. “If we can provide someone with a joyful escape, even for an hour, I’ll be happy. The heart of comedy is optimism and joy—both things we can use extra doses of right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.