By LYDIA BAXTER
Guest Writer
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) presents the regional premiere of Sandy Rustin’s “The Cottage,” a ridiculous, and potentially murderous, comedy about the ins and outs of marriage and infidelity.
Called alluring and impressive by The New York Times, “The Cottage” is a seductive riot full of surprises inspired by Noël Coward and Oscar Wilde’s comedies. The Cottage concludes FST’s 29th Summer Mainstage Season and begins Wednesday, July 31 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre. Single tickets range from $29-39 and can be purchased at 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.
Set in the English countryside in 1923, “The Cottage” opens on Sylvia Van Kipness, a hopeless romantic who has decided to tell her husband about her annual passionate rendezvous with her lover, Beau.
Beau knows nothing of Sylvia’s plan to expose their tryst, so he’s quite shocked when her husband appears on the cottage doorstep. What ensues is an absurd romantic mystery ride in which the true meanings of love and marriage are called into question.
In writing “The Cottage,” playwright Sandy Rustin was inspired by Noël Coward’s comedic plays, like “Hay Fever” and “Relative Values,” and wanted to bring them into the 21st century.
“What I love the most about The Cottage and the play’s genre are the surprises, the thwarted expectations that exist, where audiences are expecting one thing to happen, and then comedy comes in and it doesn’t happen,” said Rustin. “The biggest challenge in writing a play that is so fully steeped in physical comedy is ensuring that the play also has a strong component of thoughtfulness, which will challenge an audience on an emotional and intellectual level.
“I want The Cottage to be a great night at the theatre, but I also want people to think. I want to pose questions to audiences, and have them leaving the theater with even with more questions than answers about love, fate, marriage, women, and empowerment.”
“The Cottage” was presented by Manhattan Theatre Club in 2017, and over the past two years, FST has worked with Rustin to develop the play for the regional stage, including a public staged reading of it in August 2018. As a result of this process, FST audiences will be treated to a brand new, never-before-seen ending to the play.
Directing The Cottage is FST Associate Artist Jason Cannon, who recently directed The Marvelous Wonderettes, Hand to God, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”
Bringing the playful and witty Sylvia to life is FST newcomer Hanley Smith, who just played Cathy in Syracuse Stage’s production of “The Last Five Years.” Smith has performed in In the Next Room (Or the Vibrator Play) at Gulfshore Playhouse, Major Barbara at Portland Center Stage, and The Glass Menagerie at Pioneer Theatre Co.
Joining Smith onstage are three other FST newcomers: Greg Balla (Beau), Tracie Lane (Marjorie), and Casey Predovik (Richard). Balla starred in “A Christmas at Pemberley” at Pioneer Theatre Co. and more. Lane has performed in numerous productions at the Utah Shakespeare Festival and more festivals and theaters. Predovic has performed in several Off-Broadway productions, including Orwell in America (59E59), and can be seen on television in Blue Bloods and more.
Returning to the FST stage in the role of Clarke, Sylvia’s hilarious and bumbling husband, is Drew Hirshfield, who was seen in FST’s recent productions of Cherry Docs. Anna Stefanic returns to FST to play Deirdre after being featured in FST’s hit Winter Cabaret, Guitar Girls, and as Girl in Mad Cow Theatre’s production of “Once.”
