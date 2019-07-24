From ASOLO CONSERVATORY
Gay or straight, every marriage can be tested when certain issues arise, as Ted and Kevin of Chad Beguelin’s “Harbor” discover when Kevin’s classless sister and her daughter show up for a prolonged stay with a surprise in tow.
Beguelin uses comedy to address some of life’s bigger questions, such as the meaning of family and legacy in this play Variety calls “wickedly funny.”
Director of the FSU/Asolo Conservatory and Producer of Dog Days Theatre, Greg Leaming will direct “Harbor” as it runs in the Cook Theatre from Aug. 8 to 25, with two preview nights Aug. 6 and 7.
Tickets range from $32.50-$45. Tuesday, Aug. 6 is a pay-what-you-can (minimum $5) preview night and tickets to the Wednesday, Aug. 7, preview are $35.
The play finds us in modern day Sag Harbor as we roll into town with free-spirited Donna and daughter Lottie, a nomadic pair who call their van their home. Lottie, 15, is unaware of her mother’s true intentions as they stop in Sag Harbor to visit Donna’s brother Kevin and his new husband, Ted. The couple reside in a beautiful, upscale home – complete with extra rooms and “guest loofahs.” Hilarity ensues and truths emerge as Lottie and Donna overstay their welcome.
Beguelin is a contemporary American playwright, author, and lyricist. Author of Disney’s stage version of Aladdin, and author/lyricist of Broadway’s The Wedding Singer, Beguelin has been nominated for six Tony Awards, three Drama Desk Awards, and a Helen Hayes award. Harbor is Beguelin’s Off-Broadway playwriting debut, premiering in 2012 in Westport, Connecticut. Beguelin currently lives in New York with his husband, Tom, and their dog, Tucker.
“Beguelin is sneaky,” says director Leaming. “He has a tremendous sense of wit [and] writes with a scathingly sharp pen. Characters who might seem at first exotic slowly reveal themselves to be just like anyone else in the world, with the same anxieties and insecurities that each of us deal with every day.”
Issues of class, marriage, family, and legacy force Beguelin’s characters to examine what they really want out of life and their counterparts.
The creative team includes scenic design by Steven Kemp, costume design by David Covach, lighting design by Michael Pasquini, sound design by Alex Pinchin, properties design by Steve Patmagrian, wig design by Michelle Hart, technical direction and production management by Christopher McVicker, assistant direction by Christopher Nunez, stage management by Rachel Morris, and assistant stage management by Jamie Saunders. A cast of four will play the members of the Adams and Adams-Weller families.
To purchase tickets to Harbor, call 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388, visit the “Harbor” Ticketing Page, or visit the Asolo Repertory Theatre Box Office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. The box office closes at 5 p.m. when there are no evening performances, and phone reservations close one hour before all performances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.