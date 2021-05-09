The Venice Area Garden Club announced its 2021 scholarship recipients recently.
There are four students who have each received a $2,500 scholarship for the 2021-22 school year, according to a news release from Joan Piper.
• Aeryal Bryen: Bryen will be attending the University of South Florida, studying environmental science and policy.
• Jessie Joyner: Joyner is going into her senior year at Florida Southern College, studying environmental science. She has received a scholarship from the Venice Area Garden Club for four years.
• Sophia Pearce: Pearce will be attending the College of Florida Keys and studying Marine Biology.
• Connor Poole: Poole is going into his junior year at University of Florida, majoring in sustainability and environmental engineering. He has received a scholarship from the Venice Area Garden Club for three years.
“Venice Area Garden Club has been providing scholarships to Venice High School students for 38 years and has awarded a total of almost $300,000,” the news release said. “Our small club can only achieve this from the help we get from the Venice community. When you purchase a ticket to our Home or Garden Tour, you help fund these scholarships.”
The news release congratulated the recipients.
“Venice Area Garden Club is proud to be able to help the next generation take care of our planet,” it said.
