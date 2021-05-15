VENICE - Garden Elementary School received a $5,000 donation the day a new Burlington store opened in Venice through the national nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org.
The donation goes toward school supplies, according to a news release.
"We are thrilled to greet our new neighbors and greatly appreciate their support," Sarasota County Schools said in a news release.
The store made the donation in celebration of its store that opened at Jacaranda Plaza at 1683 U.S.41 Bypass.
According to the news release, Burlington adopts and helps fund a local elementary school any time it opens a new store.
Garden Principal Amy Archer thanked the nonprofit and the new store.
“On behalf of Garden Elementary School, I would like to welcome our new local Burlington store and thank them and AdoptAClassroom.org for their generous donation to our school,” Archer said in a news release. “Our teachers are so excited to purchase the tools they need, whether teaching in the classroom or from home. We are thankful for the support we received from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org.”
