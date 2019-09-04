From GASPARILLA MUSIC FOUNDATION
The 9th annual Gasparilla Music Festival (GMF) will take place March 7-8 along Tampa’s waterfront with tickets going on sale in September. GMF will feature an eclectic mix of over 45 local and touring bands covering a wide variety of genres and performing on five stages in downtown Tampa.
GMF 2019 had over 25,000 attendees and past performers have included The Avett Brothers, Gary Clark Jr., Modest Mouse, The Roots, and Father John Misty.
Community Comes First
GMF, organized by dedicated volunteers, is Tampa’s top community festival and books over 50 percent of its acts from Florida. Funding comes from over 70 local corporate sponsors. GMF’s Calle Cocina features critically acclaimed food from the area’s top restaurants with a mix of modern street food and indigenous Tampa dishes such as Cuban sandwiches, deviled crab and grouper sandwiches.
GMF’s Sustainability program, established in 2012 to reduce the environmental impacts of festival production, includes eliminating single use plastics, recycling, composting, and reduced attendee arrivals by cars.
“Community comes first with every planning decision we make. We want this festival to reflect the best parts of our amazing community,” said GMF Executive Director David Cox. “Equally important, we want it to be a celebration of where we live.”
Festival on a Mission
GMF has been described as a “festival on a mission.” GMF producer, Gasparilla Music Foundation, provides music instruments, repairs, and funding for local Title 1 schools’ music classrooms through its Recycled Tunes program, which has donated over 350 instruments, and has benefited 26 bay area schools.
“Our goals are to ensure that every kid has access to a musical instrument and to support their teachers so they can focus on teaching,” said Cameron Williams, Recycled Tunes’ director.
The foundation promotes local musicians through its GMF Productions program. It has provided over 500 paid performance opportunities for local musicians and works with other organizations to showcase Tampa Bay area original artists.
“There is more talent in the Tampa Bay area today than during any time in its history,” Cox said. “We want to ensure that music and art are woven into our region’s fabric as it continues to grow.”
Limited quantity “Early Bird” discounted tickets will go on sale in September at gmftickets.com and will start as low as $40 for a Weekend Pass. GMF will announce its 2020 music lineup later in the fall.
To learn more about the Recycled Tunes program, contact cameron@gasparillamusic.com. Volunteers interested in supporting the festival can contact volunteers@gasparillamusic.com. Vendors interested in participating at the festival can request an application by emailing vendors@gasparillamusic.com. Artists interested in performing at the festival can send an email to talent@gasparillamusic.com.
About GMF
GMF is produced by the Gasparilla Music Foundation, a 501©(3) non-profit organization founded in 2011. The foundation receives support from its membership program, Higher Ground. For information about becoming a member, visit higherground2020.com. Visit gasparillamusic.com or facebook.com/gasparillamusicfestival.
