They return to Centennial Park Jan. 6

Members of the Gentlemen of Jazz include, from left: Dennis Malec, clarinet; Chris Norton, bass; Bob Delfausse, piano; Chris Smith, trumpet; Don Parker, trombone; and Chaz Sciara, drums perform from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 6-March 31 at the Gazebo in Centennial Park in Venice.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHRIS SMITH

VENICE — Centennial Park will host The Gentlemen of Jazz from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday beginning Jan. 6 and running through March 31.

“The group is dedicated to the preservation, promotion and performance of traditional jazz,” member Chris Smith said, noting they have been together 22 years.

“(It plays) the songs and arrangements of the 1920’s, 1930’s, and 1940’s, the music that preceded the big band swing era,” Smith wrote. “It is a unique American art form and provided the basis for many of the songs that now comprise the Great American Song Book.”

He asked attendees to bring along a lawn chair, wear a mask and safely socially distance while they enjoy the music coming from the gazebo.


