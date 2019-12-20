The Greatest Show on Earth, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, put Venice on the map.
And it was in Venice where The Greatest Show on Earth finally lived up to it nickname after downsizing from 1956-59 and moving to Venice.
It was in Venice that the circus constructed the only arena ever built in any city in North America by any circus. It cost about $1 million to build back in 1960 when the circus downsized from 204 acres in Sarasota to just 15 acres on airport property in Venice.
The circus had nearly gone bankrupt in 1956 while in Pittsburgh.
Venice provided the circus with low rent. In exchange it eventually gained that arena but more importantly, it would have an even greater growth spurt than it had back in 1926-27 when the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers sold lots and homes in the John Nolen-planned community of Venice.
The Brotherhood sold 100 homes, built the city’s infrastructure and managed to grow the city to about 4,000 before the Florida land boom died and the Great Depression swept across the United States.
Overnight, Venice’s population plummeted to about 400. It did not hit the 4,000 mark again until the U.S. Army built an airbase here in 1943 to train fighter pilots for World War II.
When the war ended in 1945, the population plummeted again although not down to 400. The 1950 census put the population at about 1,000. While there have been a few hiccups such as in 2007-08, since word got out that the circus was moving to Venice, this city has been on a upward trajectory.
Imagine 100 train cars traveling all over the U.S. and Canada, with a sign on each train car proclaiming Venice, Florida as the winter home of The Greatest Show on Earth.
Developers jumped on that band wagon.
My parents had friends in Shaker Heights, Ohio who were about to retire in Florida at that time. When they learned the circus was moving to Venice, they followed. They were not alone. My parents became snowbirds in 1966 and by 1970, whenever I came to visit, my mother was taking me to all sorts of model homes and condos in Venice, along the Esplanade, over the bridges to Venice Gardens, Waterford and elsewhere.
There was a tiny hiccup when the Intracoastal waterway opened in 1967, making most of what was then Venice an island.
“My house will be on fire and there is no fire department on the island,” some said.
“The hospital is on the island and I live off the island. If I am sick, all the bridges will be up and I could die.”
Fortunately, all the bridges were never all up at once. Growth continued.
Even the circus grew. About that time, new owner Irvin Feld acquired Guner Gebel-Williams, the greatest animal trainer in the world. To get such a star, Feld had to buy Circus Williams in Berlin. Soon, Venice was home to two “Greatest Shows on Earth.” And, lacking enough clowns for even one of these great shows, let alone two, Feld created Clown College.
Even today, it is far easier to gain acceptance at Harvard than it was to get into Clown College back in those days. Thousands would apply but as few as 50 would be selected to come to Venice.
At graduation just two or maybe three graduates might make the cut and be hired by Feld. As each year passed, and more Clown College graduates spread their wings, remaining with the show for additional years was as tough as being hired in the first place.
Before the arrival of the circus, the Venice Little Theatre and Venice Art Center were created. As the town grew, so did love of the arts, fueled in part by the circus performers who were immersed in the arts in the show — colorful sets, costumes, lighting and music.
Many, like the Gebel and Gaona families, called Venice home. The Gaonas actually lived in Venice for many years before they were finally discovered — not in Venice but in Europe. Those families remain here to this day.
Both families have become special friends to Venice.
When those who realized the value of keeping the arena from being torn down, both those families pitched in to help. Sadly, members of City Council did not realize that this city had the only arena in the U.S. or Canada ever built by a circus. They also failed to realize its potential as a performing arts center with its 4,500 seats. Sadly, in 2014, the great arena succumbed to the wrecking ball.
By then, it became even more important to many of us that we establish a museum to those halcyon days when the circus put this city on the map. The first committee to establish a Venice circus museum in a former Ringling train car had disbanded but another one popped up.
I know this from personal experience because I was on that first committee as were the Gebels and some other circus fans and performers. Many of us are on the present committee which acquired the former Ringling railcar, and is having it renovated and retrofitted as a museum. The performers on the committee have been so gracious in providing historic information about what it was like to travel on the train. They also have donated costumes and props and such.
But the core of this committee is a married couple, Mary Huba and George Miller, retired college professors. Representing the Venice Historical Society, they have tirelessly supervised the lengthy renovation and restoration that remains ongoing at UniGlide over on Spur Street and Seaboard in Venice.
Now that it looks as though it might actually be completed one of these months, we have acquired another amazing addition to the committee, Tim Wisgerhof, the genius set designer at Venice Theatre.
Once I saw the first set he did at Venice Theatre, I called him up, told him about the train car and asked if he would help us. He has jumped in with both feet and with the help of Sigrid Gebel; Chuck Sidlow, Ringling’s youngest Boss Clown; and Peggy Williams, the first female graduate of Clown College and eventually a vice president of Feld Entertainment, the plan is coming together.
This museum will even have a miniature of the old arena. Master model builder Bill Dovel spent nearly two years, working from hundreds of photos and talking with people like Tito Gaona to create one of the most detailed miniatures ever seen. The completed size is about 2 feet by 3 feet.
It contains many rows of miniature seats in the same colors and configuration as those in the old arena, tiny pipe railings, bang boards around the show floor, the second floor office space of Irvin Feld, performers’ dressing rooms, detailed blue-painted girders that look just like the real thing, lighting, sliding doors at the entrance, backstage area and finally, with help from Gaona, miniature aerial rigging that looks as though it could be used by tiny performers.
Bill is an ichthyologist who was helpful more than 20 years ago when I was covering the arrival of a gambling boat in Venice. A few years later he told me about a lady in the Nokomis/Osprey area who had a major collection of miniature houses, which he was called upon to maintain, rewire and such.
We had to have a miniature arena in our museum and I knew that Bill was just the person to build it. I couldn’t even tell him how much he might be paid but I called him and he not only rose to the challenge but created a true masterpiece. Its detail is comparable to what Howard Tibbals did with his miniature circus train and circus layout at The Ringling.
Best of all, you do not have to wait until the Venice Circus Train Car Museum opens. You can see the fabulous arena whenever the Historic Train Depot is open and staffed by docents. The docents are still learning about the arena and its future place in the train car museum. The key points however are that it is a replica of the only circus arena ever built in North America by a circus and, thanks to Bill Dovel, it is as perfect a scale model as was possible by working only with photos rather than the blueprints of the original arena. By the way, the performance area was a duplicate of New York City’s Madison Square Garden circa 1960 as that is where the circus had its longest run each year.
If anyone even thinks such a model can be purchased from a dollhouse manufacturer, they would be very wrong. This model arena is the only one of its kind and could not be duplicated by anyone, in my not-so-humble opinion. I am not even certain Bill was adequately repaid for expenses incurred in its creation but thanks to Bill, the arena lives on, preserving this city’s circus legacy for all who come after.
Whether anyone living in Venice was ever a circus fan or not, one thing is certain, it was the circus and not just any circus that put Venice on the map. John Nolen designed a beautiful city and he was hired by famed orthopedic surgeon Dr. Fred Albee. A wealthy Chicago socialite named Bertha Palmer had the Seaboard Airline Railway move its Venice depot south but, in the great scheme of things, only a tiny fraction of people will ever know those names compared to the millions of people who loved the Ringling circus and still love circus, whether the Sailor Circus for young people or any of the hundreds of remaining traveling circuses to be found around the world.
Stop by the Historic Train Depot to see this masterpiece and, while you are there, make a donation to the society.
We live in a city that is unique in all the world for many reasons. The historical society is key to its preservation.
But never forget that it was The Greatest Show on Earth that put it on the map.
