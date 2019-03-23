I veered off the South Trail path the other night to attend the kickoff of the Sarasota Film Festival (SFF) at The Sarasota Modern restaurant.
Kim Cool and I had been invited to the opening reception for media and the public in Sarasota to get a heads-up on all the films and special events planned for this annual event, now in its 21st year.
SFF President and Board Chair Mark Famiglio announced many of the films and events at the kick-off. Restaurant staff served hors d’oeuvres and beverages.
Valet service was required as there was hardly any parking available anywhere near this newly opened restaurant at 1290 Blvd. of the Arts. The valets were pretty nice and helped us out of and into the car.
You’ll soon be able to learn about all of this year’s films and events offered at the festival. The Venice SFF kick-off reception is Thursday, March 28, 5-7 p.m., at Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave. As in the past, it’s all about you; the reception is held for the citizenry.
The public is invited to attend and pick up a copy of the Sarasota Film Festival Film Guide and select any of the more than 200 films, documentaries, shorts and special events they might want to attend.
SFF will be held April 5-14 at three Sarasota venues: Regal Hollywood 11 Cinemas (formerly Hollywood 20), Sarasota Municipal Auditorium and Florida Studio Theatre.
In addition to the over 200 films and special opening-night film “Mike Wallace is Here” and closing-night film “Phil”, there are many special events: parties, (opening and closing night parties and Cinema Tropicale); awards; student events; “In Conversation Series” with three stars (Greg Kinnear, Blythe Danner and Anne Heche); and sensory-friendly screenings for those with cognitive disabilities.
Also special but a festival of its own is the 20th annual Through Women’s Eyes (TWE) International Film Festival, with over 20 films and shorts created by women from the U.S. and other countries. TWE events take place April 6 and 7.
According to a media release, SFF greatly appreciates the support of its corporate sponsors, including The Famiglio Family, Amicus Foundation, Regal Entertainment, Herald-Tribune Media Group, The Overton, The Modern, Sage, Fine Arts Society of Sarasota, Sarasota Scene, SNN, SRQ Media, and METV.
The Venice Gondolier Sun appears is a media sponsor.
Tickets for the festival went on sale March 21 for members and cinephile members, and go on sale Saturday, March 23, to the public.
Mary Moscatelli, Venice Art Center executive director, is looking forward to rolling out the red carpet and greeting the public at the SFF kick-off reception Thursday evening. You will be able to pick up a film guide there.
You can also find ticket pricing and a complete schedule at: SarasotaFilmFestival.com.
Editor’s Note: Audrey Blackwell writes about the people, places and businesses along the South Trail in Venice. Your suggestions are welcome. Call 941-207-1000 or send an email.
Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.
