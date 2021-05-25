VENICE — A total of 17 members of Girl Scouts from across the region were honored recently for earning the Gold Award, considered the “highest and most prestigious honor available for Girl Scouts.”
A ceremony was held at Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice on May 16.
“Gold Award Girl Scouts don’t just change the world for the better, they change it for good — and these young women embody everything this achievement stands for,” Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida CEO Mary Anne Servian said in a news release. “These Girl Scouts overcame so many obstacles presented by the challenging past year, and we were thrilled to celebrate them at one of our first in-person events since the start of the pandemic.”
Girl Scouts who attempt the Gold Award must be in high school and work on an issue she is passionate about — and do so in a way that brings a “meaningful and lasting change,” the news release said.
According to the news release, the Gold Award Girl Scouts and their projects included:
• Jessica Burdette, Manatee High School: Inspired to Read
• Mary Campbell, North Fort Myers High School: Mobile Library for Homeless Families
• Catarina Caruso, Fort Myers High School: Gifts for Golisano
• Jeannine Castro, Riverview High School: Smiles Are Contagious
• Julia Craig, St. Stephen’s Episcopal School: Save the Turtles: Plastic is Not Fantastic
• Crystal Flores, Immokalee High School: Promoting Innovative Solutions to COVID Challenges
• Abigail Henning, Naples High School: Walls of Wisdom
• Sadie Johnson, Manatee High School: It is your Business!
• Hana Kaffka, Manatee High School: Express Yourself Art Gallery
• Allarie Kovacs, North Fort Myers High School: Elevate and Educate
• Makensy Mentillo, Lorenzo Walker Technical High School: Plant-A-Plant
• Cameron Murphy, Manatee High School: Sensory Treasure Box
• Coral Rodriguez, Riverview High School: #HowToUpgrade
• Paige Rosenthal, Fort Myers High School: The Math Path
• Emi Shannon, Fort Myers High School: Woof Skills, Fort Myers High School
• Sydney Shepard, Braden River High School: The Silver Flower
• Olivia Townsend, Braden River High School: Guide to Adulting
The Plantation luncheon also included 2020 Gold Award recipients who did not have a ceremony last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information about the girls or their projects, visit www.gsgcf.org/girls/gold-award.
Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida serves girls from kindergarten to 12th grade in Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee, Hardee, Highlands, Glades, Lee, Hendry and Collier counties.
To volunteer or for more information, visit www.gsgcf.org.
