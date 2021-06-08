VENICE — The next gathering of the Business Professional Women of Englewood and Venice will feature the CEO of Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida.
Mary Anne Servian is responsible for its 10-county jurisdiction with more than 5,000 members involved.
She is a former mayor of Sarasota and served on its city commission for six years, with a career as a business broker and then leader in several nonprofits, including working as managing director at the Sarasota Ballet.
“This lady has an amazing resumé too long to mention all of it here,” BPWEV said in a statement.
She graduated from West Chester University in Pennsylvanian and completed several public leadership courses through Harvard University.
“With her passion for public policy and engagement, she has championed advocacy and civics programs and has taken the girls to local, state, and federal government meetings to speak up on issues,” it said.
Servian now lives in Manatee County and continues to work on several boards.
The public is invited to the meeting. For more information or to make reservations, visit www.bpwev.org by June 12. The cost is $23 at the door or $24 via PayPal or credit.
