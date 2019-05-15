Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and the Duncan McClellan Gallery (DMG) in St. Petersburg will be partnering again this July to present the second annual glass show in the Museum of Botany & The Arts and throughout the Gardens.
"In Dialogue with Nature: Glass in the Gardens" will showcase hand-blown glass by Duncan McClellan and other DMG artists. The show will begin July 13 and run through Aug. 25, with lectures and tours scheduled throughout the run of the show.
The glass show is a unique experience and collaboration that combines the natural beauty of Selby Gardens with the botanical-inspired art of the DMG glass artists.
The beauty of the Gardens is reflected in the creative artistic work of the glass pieces on display in the Museum, the Tropical Conservatory and throughout the Gardens.
“Historically, glass as a medium has taken inspiration from nature in design as well as image,” said Laura Avery, manager of exhibits at Selby Gardens and curator of this exhibition. “Exhibiting these beautiful botanical glass pieces in nature is especially dramatic.”
The show will open with a reception Friday, July 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. RSVPs are required at: Selby.org. Space will be limited.
The glass work will also be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Selby Gardens.
For more information on the show, visit: Selby.org.
