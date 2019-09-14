The Glenridge Performing Arts Center’s 2019-2020 season, Oct. 27 through April 21, features 19 theatrical and musical performances.
Ben Turoff, GPAC director, describes the upcoming season as “thought-provoking and heart-moving. We showcase an exciting variety of artists and acts that aren’t found elsewhere in the region,” he said. “Where else can you find a line-up that includes top jazz, classical, and pop artists, groundbreaking puppetry, comedic performances and intellectually stimulating lectures, traditional folk dance, multimedia nuevo-flamenco extravaganzas, and an ensemble performing music from the Middle Ages?”
Season highlights include “Great Sounds of the Cinema” with Belle Canto (Oct. 27), The Sarasota Orchestra Piano Quartet featuring pianist Jonathan Spivey and violinist Christopher Takeda (Nov. 16); the dynamic composer and guitarist Nate Najar and his band in a holiday-themed concert (Dec. 13); the electrifying instrumentalist and vocalist, Cynthia Sayer (Jan. 12); Ed Metz, Rosanno Sportiello and the Nicki Parrott Trio (Jan. 19); America’s “Funniest Piano Player” Jason Farnham (Jan. 26); the new star of the guitar world, Diego Figueiredo (Feb. 23); and the game-changing puppetry troupe, the Cashore Marionettes (April 21).
“You know when you come to The Glenridge you’ll be treated to extraordinary, one-of-a-kind artistry,” Turoff said.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, is an example of the calibre of performers scheduled. The Four Freshmen will fill GPAC with pure energy and great songs from the past and present. This always fresh quartet transports audiences to a world of music. Some audience members will return to the bygone days of their youth; others will delight in the group’s unique brand of vocal harmony. Those experiencing The Four Freshmen for the first time will wonder: “Why haven’t I gone to see them before?”
Thursday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.: see Sarasota Earlye Musicke Consort. Talk about old school. This dedicated ensemble performs music from the 1300s to the present on recorders. This woodwind instrument was first documented in the Middle Ages — and it’s lost none of its power. Composers who have written for it include Handel, Vivaldi, Benjamin Britten, Bernstein and Arvo Pärt.
The Consort’s instruments include a viola da gamba, an early version of the modern cello. The Consort’s programs include descriptions of the instruments and commentary about the music played. Renaissance costumes will enhance the presentation.
Tuesday, April 21, 8 p.m.: The Cashore Marionettes in “Life in Motion.” Unmatched in artistry, grace and refinement of movement, the internationally acclaimed Cashore Marionettes redefine the art of puppetry, astounding audiences in Europe, the Far East and across the United States, including stops at the Kennedy Center, Annenberg Center, Kravis Center.
In “Life in Motion,” Joseph Cashore presents his collection of marionette characters in scenes taken from everyday life and set to music by such composers as Beethoven, Vivaldi, Strauss, and Copland. By combining virtuoso manipulation, humor, pathos, classic music, and poetic insight, the marionettes take the audience on a journey that celebrates the richness of life.
GPAC is at 7333 Scotland Way, Sarasota. For more information about GPAC’s season, additional offerings, and to purchase tickets, visit gpactix.com or call the box office at 941-552-5325.
The 260-seat Glenridge Performing Arts Center is a non-profit arts organization located on the campus of The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch. The venue is available for rentals, workshops, concerts and performances. Visit gpactix.com.
