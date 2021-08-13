NORTH PORT — With delays, a cement war and the coronavirus hopefully behind it, North Port’s centerpiece water park reported its first full season of revenue.
And the outlook is healthy, with the North Port Aquatic Center reporting $707,049 in year-to-date ticket sales, concessions and rentals in the fiscal year that started Oct. 1.
Projected revenue through September is nearly $785,000, a surprising figure as the summer season winds down and Florida rolls through a second wave of coronavirus infections.
July water park sales alone accounted for some $221,600, with 20,516 visitors, according to a report this week.
Concessions to date had hit nearly $140,000 in sales, well beyond early season expectations, said Tricia Wisner, assistant director for North Port Parks and Recreation. That figure equals some 11,000 pizza slices, 7,000 hot dogs and 12,000 bags of chips, she added.
“We tweaked it multiple times until we hit a sweet spot,” Wisner said of food sales and menu adjustments. “This team has done a great job.”
The water park in the beginning had belly-flopped, running into construction delays that provided two weeks of full usage out of the late 2019 season.
Contractors assembling CoolToday Park, the Atlanta Braves complex, had tussled with Aquatic Center builders over cement, a foundation of pools and stadiums, perhaps a reason for the Aquatic Center opening months behind schedule, according to city officials.
Then came COVID-19, which closed or limited pool hours through last summer.
And there was discontent over the price tag, as the Aquatic Center had cost $12 million of surtax dollars. A Wellen Park homeowner group seeking to de-annex those communities from the city had cited the water park as a wasteful boondoggle worthy of leaving North Port, for instance, among other issues.
But where some found disenfranchisement, others, apparently, saw fun and a family friendly outlet, as Aquatic Center attendance through the summer season ending Sunday was 62,500. The complex hold 1,200-1,500 visitors, hundreds more in classes, team sports, rentals, camps, birthday parties and graduations. The center in mid-summer needed up to 70 lifeguards on rotation and a sizable crew to keep the place clean and safe, which is elemental in a water park.
North Port’s Karli Haas, on a first visit Wednesday, came due to suggestions from family.
Those in-law’s kids, she said of their visits, “love it. We’re excited.”
Still, the Aquatic Center will lose money, as projected labor and pool maintenance will run about $1.6 million, though that figure with strict budgeting could be far less, Wisner added.
“We expect it to be under that,” she said of the $1.6 million in costs.
Yet, North Port High School holds its first home swim meet at the Aquatic Center on Aug. 31 (vs. Port Charlotte). And water polo, swim clubs, visiting college programs, morning aerobics and other activities are bringing awareness to the North Port Aquatic Center.
“This year (the pool) is working as it was designed,” North Port Mayor Jill Luke said. “And finally able to operate a full season. We are very proud of the operation.”
