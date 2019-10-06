VENICE — The Goldtones, Florida’s hottest oldies doo wop group, is returning to Venice’s American Legion on Oct. 18.
The event is open to the public, including the bar and restaurant. Food will be available 4 to 7 p.m., and the Goldtones will entertain from 6 to 9 p.m.
Tickets are available at the American Legion, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice, for $10.
This special return engagement is again sponsored by the Post’s Cruisers Car Club. The Goldtones’ September engagement was a sell out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.