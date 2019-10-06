Goldtones

The Goldtones during a previous sold-out American Legion show.

 PHOTO BY ELAINE WHEELER BRICKNER

VENICE — The Goldtones, Florida’s hottest oldies doo wop group, is returning to Venice’s American Legion on Oct. 18.

The event is open to the public, including the bar and restaurant. Food will be available 4 to 7 p.m., and the Goldtones will entertain from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are available at the American Legion, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice, for $10.

This special return engagement is again sponsored by the Post’s Cruisers Car Club. The Goldtones’ September engagement was a sell out.

