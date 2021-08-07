Walt Disney World Resort opened Oct. 1, 1971, to guests. I was still living in Ohio. Daughter Heidi was 8 and my husband had recently finished his master’s in economics at Case Western Reserve University. We did not go to the park opening.
I had been to Disneyland and I knew the Florida park would be much bigger but had no idea just how big. When finally opened in Anaheim, that park had been pared down to fewer than 80 acres. Disney’s top-secret real estate deal amassed some 30,000 acres for the new “World.”
As it turned out, its opening alone on Oct. 1 would sound the final death knell for the only other theme park I knew of in Florida at that time — Floridaland.
Floridaland was just up the street from my parents’ winter home in Venice. My parents has taken Heidi and me there a year earlier.
Heidi liked the train ride around the park but really loved the dolphin show. I can’t remember if the Wild West shoot ‘em up got much of a reaction from her. We did go into the saloon to see its show because my parents’ good friend and another transplant from Shaker Heights, Waldo Emerson, was the piano player for a singer named Miss Kitty.
Mabel Emerson worked part time in one of the gift shops on the days when her husband was tickling the ivories in the saloon. All these years later, I am a bit rusty on just how many themes were involved in that park but nowhere near as many as were to be at the Magic Kingdom over at “The World.”
Floridaland closed before Oct. 1 1971. It might as well have done that because all of its customers from this part of Florida were either in cars on buses headed for the Magic Kingdom that day
The Magic Kingdom opened with three hotels, a golf resort and a monorail that actually went right through the soaring lobby of the Contemporary Hotel. Bay Lake was already in place and through the magic of the Disney Imagineers, there were no mosquitoes in that new park, nor have there been in all the years since.
How did they do that? Pixie Dust of course.
The price of admission — about $3.50 for a ticket book. E-tickets were for the best attractions and A-tickets not even used by everyone. I still had some of those years later but finally got rid of them when they did away with the ticket books.
Although Heidi and I were in Venice the following February, We did go to the old Cypress Gardens which was also about to suffer at the hands of the new park.
Heidi was content to gather shark teeth in Venice, swim in the condo pool which was supposedly the largest in Venice and on Friday nights to go to the Holiday Inn that had been built next to Floridaland. We all got the seafood buffet. In those days Florida crayfish were piled high on the buffet table and Heidi had no problem consuming at least two. Sadly other people were eating even more of those tasty crustaceans and they ceased to be on the buffet within a few years. These days the hotel is much larger, has been renovated several times and is known as Bentley’s.
Meanwhile, people were saying the dolphins had been turned loose in the Gulf and were entertaining boaters off the coast of Venice.
No, the dolphins entertaining Venetians were just doing their normal dolphin thing, which is what they do in shows at Sea World too. I guess some people might think they had been taught such things. Actually the trainers learn what the dolphins can do and then “train” them to do these things to be rewarded with fish.
Anyway, the dolphins and their trainer moved to Georgia and Floridaland was replaced with a housing development now known as SouthBay Yacht and Racquet Club in Osprey.
Cypress Gardens closed and opened with new owners a few times but finally seems to have been saved by its conversion to Legoland. It still has its famous hoop-skirted southern bells but these days they are been made out of Legos.
Meanwhile, the World of Disney has done what was not possible in Anaheim. It soon extended its monorail to Epcot, the second park at the world and then added Animal Kingdom and the Studios.
On Oct. 1, this year, there will be far more people staying in hotels on the property than were there on that Oct. 1. I am certain there was a press event with the opening but it, too, was likely much small that the one given to celebrate the 100th birthday of the founder.
Disney threw the press event of the century the week of Dec. 5, 2001, to honor the 100th anniversary of the birth of Walter Elias Disney. The company brought reporters and TV anchors and such from all over the world, including whole families for those reporters coming from the farthest points such as Australia. They came for a week while we locals were there for two nights. We all were there on Dec. 5, his actual birthday.
Walt never lived to see the World nor any of the others the huge company would eventually build, a total of 12 parks in California, Florida, Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong and China.
Disneyland had opened July 17, 1955, on 160 acres. Nearly half had been reserved for 15,009 cars that would bring guests to Anaheim. Disney had to sell the land on which he wanted to build the Disneyland Hotel to get the money to complete the first park. It would be years before the Disney Corp. was able to purchase the hotel.
That park was soon surrounded with fast food chains and motels because there was no excess land around it as a buffer zone. Yet it succeeded. When Walter began to plan a second park, the Disney company had the money to make sure that would not happen. That is why you cannot see any part of any of the Florida parks from any public highway in the Orlando/Kissimmee area. The large power poll topped with the mouse ears on Interstate 4 near the World is not on Disney property nor owned by any part of the Disney empire.
Disney made sure of that with a top secret land purchasing plan that involved many lawyers and Realtors and a plan possibly known only to Walter and his brother, Roy. They acquired some 30,000 acres, including what became the town of Celebration.
Several years and much pixie dust later, the flat lands of central Florida had been transformed into a Magic Kingdom with man-made, lakes, a railroad, three hotels, a golf resort, several lakes, a mountain, an underground city to facilitate the operation of this new venture and, on opening day, 50,000 guests.
This paper’s own Bob Mudge, in middle school in those days, played a baritone in the huge —1,075-member — marching band in that park’s first Main Street Parade.
Cinderella’s Castle anchored the far end of Main Street with its shops. Two hotels were on the initial monorail route — the Contemporary and the Polynesian. The monorail ran through the Contemporary and a nightly lighted boat parade on Bay Lake was one of the “surprises” which Disney, to this day, offers guests. When My parents took Heidi and me to the park the second year we stayed in a room that faced the Bay Lake. About 9:30 p.m. there was calliope music on the lake and then a sea creature made of lights popped out of By Lake. The show ended with a salute to Ohio. How did they know we had come from there?
Two golf courses also were completed, but a hint of all the other amenities which would continue to be added to “The World.”
Today there are four theme parks, two water parks, nearly 30 hotels, Disney Vacation Club partners, Fort Wilderness campgrounds, ESPN sports complex, Boardwalk area and Disney Springs for additional dining and shopping. Many areas and many hotels were closed when the pandemic showed up. Reopening is underway but could come to a stretching stop as the Delta variation of COVID-19 is proving to be more contagious, as least as deadly and able to spread much faster. That so many people refused vaccines in the early days of COVID, seems to have helped this one to mutate faster and become deadlier. Except for the tiny group of people who might be allergic to any of the vaccines, any person afraid to get vaccinated is literally playing with fire.
While Disney seems to be reopening some parts of the World, that all could change as the Delta mutation runs its cycle.
This is no time to listen to Uncle Harry’s advice about COVID — unless he is a Harvard Med School grad or one of its professors.
I will never understand how people who seem to have some brain power can take medical office from anyone other than someone in the medical field.
If you have not had your shots yet, please do not wait any longer. Your life really does depend on it — especially now that the variant is here. And with this variety, anyone in contact with you also could be in danger.
So do it for your children, your parents, your friends and any loved ones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.