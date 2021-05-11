VENICE – After Goodwill Manasota received a $10 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in December, it decided to launch a new program and expand some existing ones, it said.
It is adding to its Veterans and Their Families Program that assists in Venice and North Port.
“To spearhead this effort, Goodwill has hired a veterans career development facilitator, Mike Salomon, who has already begun networking with veteran-serving agencies in South County,” it said in a news release.
He is working out of Goodwill’s Rialto at 676 S. Tamiami Trail in Venice, and North Port at 14879 Tamiami Trail.
The program will work with other 200 veterans through its Lutz Buddy Up networking program along with case management, emergency assistance and career services, the news release states.
Salomon served 14 years in the U.S. Army with two stints in Iraq, one deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and then work as an Army recruiter in Sarasota County and in Bradenton. He has been in Venice the last six years, it said. He is bilingual, speaking English and Spanish.
“I am proud to be part of Goodwill’s veterans’ services team and assist veterans in South County,” Salomon said. “It’s great to work with people who share the same passion for helping veterans.”
The Veterans and Their Families Program helps “veterans reintegrate into their families, communities and jobs,” the news release said.
The program is staffed by veteran.
“Goodwill is excited to expand services in our territory,” Goodwill Manasota President/CEO Bob Rosinsky said in the news release. “At Goodwill, we believe that our veterans deserve more – they deserve access to services they have earned, employment and housing. We look forward to seeing Mike’s contributions as we work to serve the South County heroes who served us.”
For more information, call 941-355-2721 or visit online at www.experiencegoodwill.org.
