The hardest part of recovering from knee surgery is being virtually housebound except when good friends can take me to therapy or even just a little ride and best of all — out to lunch or even bringing lunch in.
One of the perks of my job at the Gondolier is working with nice people by day as well as covering the arts and so much more — basically all that makes Venice one of the most special cities in the U.S.
And as traveled, as I have always been thankful to my parents, I feel as though I am even in a position to identify the best of the well-planned cities as well as the ones that just haven’t made it despite planning and a plethora of rules and regulations designed to make their communities safer or architecturally interesting (or boring) or whatever.
While the pandemic did a number on the entertainment and restaurant world among other aspects of the U.S. economy, Venice rose to the top again in generosity.
I think more Venice residents sent returned unused tickets to theaters with a request that the theater keep the money. I think Venice residents led every other community, including Sarasota.
Last year, while personal care businesses were forced to close for what seemed like ages to lessen the spread of the coronavirus, entertainment also just about vanished as stages went dark all over the country.
As the school year ended and dancing schools and skating schools and similar businesses were shuttered, even the annual recitals which so delight and occasionally also frustrate parents, were canceled. My friend, Renata Gaona, owner of Attitudes in Dance, trained her instructors to put all their classes online and when she could delay the annual recital no longer, turned her studio into a recording studio and hired a videographer to put the whole recital on a DVD.
With masks and social distancing and carefully spaced out rehearsals and such it worked. The students got to show off their routines and perhaps best of all, have a keepsake of the year that chaos rained on their parade.
This year live recitals were held once again but in virtually every case in new locations with Attitudes in Dance, the only Venice school that did not move the recital to North Port. Patience paid off as Gaona not only was able to rent the Venice Community Center, but in the last few days before the recital, was actually able to sell additional seats as pandemic rules eased.
While my daughter was here to take care of me for a few weeks after my knee surgery, we were invited to a rehearsal of some of the group numbers. I have turned over all my reviewing (as little as it was in this time) to my friend and superb actress, MK Mueller so I was ready to see some good dancing.
That only whetted my appetite for more and with Vee Garry-Chiulli as my driver, I ventured out to the entire show with our reserved seats off to the side in case my leg had a temper tantrum since I was still going to therapy several times a week.
Well, I made it through the first act which was quite long although I needed help from a young man in the audience to get out of the chair so I could move around at intermission.
And that is when I learned something valuable from Tito Gaona, Renata’s husband, the world famous Ringling aerialist. He said for long shows like this one, take a water bottle along and put it on the floor in front of me.
Then, during the show, roll the bottle back and forth with my feet to keep the blood flowing in my legs. It worked. I had a small bottle with me and I was able to get out of that chair with minimum help from my friend Vee, and then congratulate Renata and the Gaona’s daughter Victoria, who had several parts in the recital and also created several routines as an instructor.
When I go to therapy this week, I will pass the water bottle trick along to my therapists who are helping me make great progress despite waiting too long before electing surgery.
With luck I can have a new left knee later this summer and then while I won’t be skating or curling again, at least I might be able to get back to traveling without a walker along.
As for the recital — by changing the format to mix the numbers up instead of going from beginners to experts, the show was far more interesting with professionally choreographed numbers to showcase, ballet, tap, modern dance and more in tastefully stunning costumes.
To see parents and grandparents bestow flowers on the graduating seniors who performed solo numbers was heart warming and at show’s end, when the stages was filled with all those dancers and teachers was special that took me back to my skating days and our annual end of the season ice shows.
My skates no longer even fit but I still have them any my memories and thanks to judging, I still have most of my skating friends because they too are now judges or instructors. And whenever I want to I can visualize my old skating routines and almost feel as though I am back on the ice once more.
Some of those old routines, especially the school figures which are rarely skated these days, were good training for other aspects of life.
So, if you can provide your children with any kind of extras like dance or skating lessons or after school sports or acting lessons, it is worth the sacrifice of time and money because it will enrich their lives and prepare them for more than anyone can even imagine.
Skating and riding are probably the most expensive and swimming the least expensive but all equally worthwhile int he discipline and concentration to be gained.
