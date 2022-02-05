VENICE — Think you’ve taken some nice photos of Venice? You might get one featured in next year’s city calendar.
For the second straight year, the city is holding a contest to obtain photos for the calendar. Fifteen will ultimately be selected: one each for the front cover, the back cover and every month, including January 2023.
The calendar also provides residents and visitors with: information on city meetings and special events; frequently used phone numbers; a map of the city limits; photos of Council Members and charter officers; and more.
A limited run of 5,000 calendars is distributed for free at the end of the year.
Here are the contest rules:
• Photos should be of landscapes, architecture, nature or wildlife that are indicative of Venice. People may be present in the background but cannot be the main subject.
• Only photos taken within the city limits are eligible. Note that Caspersen Beach is not in the city limits.
• Photos containing provocative, violent, sexual, culturally or socially insensitive material; that are discriminatory in any way; or that are copyrighted or trademarked, will be disqualified.
• Entrants must be 18 or older. City employees and their relatives (including spouse, parent, sibling or child) are not eligible to participate. Professional photographers are eligible and welcome to enter.
• There is no cost to enter.
• Images should be in color, at least 3 MB in size and in .JPG format. No other format will be accepted.
• Photos must be horizontal; vertical photos will be disqualified. The finished calendar will be full-color 8.5 inches by 11 inches.
• Minor adjustments to brightness and color are acceptable but digital manipulation that changes the content or meaning of a photograph is not allowed.
• Photos must have been taken no earlier than Jan. 1, 2021.
• Submit images as an email attachment to landerson@venicegov.com. In the body of the email include your full name, contact phone number and a description of the photo, including where the image was taken. Make the subject line: “Calendar Photo Contest.”
• The deadline is Friday, July 15. There’s a limit of four photo submissions per entrant.
• Entries will be evaluated based on appeal, content and photographic skill. Final choices will be by city staff. Winners will be notified in August. The 2023 calendar will be printed and distributed beginning in December.
• The city assumes no responsibility for submissions. Images selected will be used on a nonexclusive basis.
• The city retains the right to use winning photos in any advertising or promotion it deems suitable, including its social media platforms and website.
