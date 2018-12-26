Grand homes: Local architectural historian Sebastian Liseo will introduce a new walking tour this January focusing on the grand homes of Venice.
The Venice Museum & Archives (VMA)-sponsored Grand Homes Walking Tour will be available each Thursday, Jan. 10 through April 18. Liseo will describe how those who owned and built these homes were influential in the development of the city as well as their associations with the leading citizens of the day, including Thomas Edison, Fitzhugh Haensel and Franklin Lepelley.
The Grand Homes Tour begins and ends at the gazebo in Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave.
Venezia Park: Back by popular demand are the VMA-sponsored Venezia Park Walking Tours each Tuesday, Jan. 8 through April 16.
Liseo will discuss the different forms of architecture that make the Mediterranean style so prominent in the city of Venice. The Venezia Park Tour starts at and returns to the Venice Museum & Archives at 351 Nassau Street S.
Each tour is 90 minuteslong, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Registration is required for both tours via email at vmuseum@venicegov.com.
A tour fee of $20 cash is payable the day of the tour; a VMA gift shop discount is included with each ticket. Tour space is limited, so make your plans early.
For more information, call VMA at 941-486-2487 or visit us at 351 Nassau St. S. on the Cultural Campus, in Venice.
General Information
The Venice Museum & Archives (VMA) is operated by the Department of Historical Resources for the City of Venice. Its mission is to collect and preserve historical and archeological material relating to Venice and the communities of Nokomis, Laurel and Osprey, whose histories have all been interwoven from 1867 to the present time.
The department manages the city’s historical collection of 30,000+ items, the Lord-Higel House (built in 1896), and Triangle Inn (built in 1927) where the VMA is currently located. The Triangle Inn, originally built as a rooming house and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located at the west entrance of the Venice Cultural Campus at 351 Nassau St. S, Venice, FL 34285. Visit the VMA’s website at www.VeniceMuseum.org and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/veniceflarchives.
