SARASOTA — The Community Foundation of Sarasota County recently granted $15,000 from the Martha Leiter and Nancy Streetman Fund II to Choral Artists of Sarasota to help fund its March 2023 concert of “The Children’s March.”

The concert is a dramatic work that uses song and narration to tell the story of a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights Era.

