What’s old can become new again.
That’s the case with Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre’s production of “Grease,” newly opened this past weekend in Fort Myers. It’s an impressive time machine that transports us back to a Los Angeles high school in the ’50s.
Like jokes we know the punchline for, this revival of a classic with its cheerleaders and leather jackets is comfortably familiar. We love what we love, and what’s not to love about a summer romance between two sweetly shy teens?
But this polished production was only predictable to a point. Every so often, out popped a moment so fresh and fun it had the teenagers in the audience squealing.
Couldn’t blame them.
Here were truly talented artists letting loose like their lives depended on it. Standouts included Sarah Lindsey’s clear as a belle voice as Sandy Dumbrowski, Kyle Southern with some downright disrespectful dance moves, and Lamont Whitaker‘s heart-stopping high notes as “Teen Angel.”
A few other performances we couldn’t get enough of were Nathan Wright as Roger, Mia Davidson as Jan, Charis Michelle Gullage as Frenchy and Alexis Semevolos-Valazquez as the rakish Rizzo.
Finally, oodles of poodle-skirt kudos to costume designer John P. White for one of my absolute favorite moments of the show — Sandy’s transformation in the final scene.
The show runs through Aug. 14, so if you’re looking for a great meal and a performance full of glee club enthusiasm and energy, Grease is the word for your next theater experience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.