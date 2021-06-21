FORT MYERS — “Grease” remains the word.
Playing July 1 through Aug. 14 at Broadway Palm, the 1950s-era look at music and young love includes a treasure trove of songs.
“Travel back to Rydell High and the hot-rodding Burger Palace Boys and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking Pink Ladies,” the theater said in a news release. “Head ‘greaser’ Danny Zuko and new girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive their summer romance as the rest of the gang sings and dances.”
The songs include “Greased Lightnin,’” “Summer Nights,” “You’re The One That I Want” and “Beauty School Dropout,” among others.
“Broadway Palm is continuing to follow CDC guidelines while providing a delicious meal and exceptional entertainment in a safe and socially distanced environment,” it said.
For more information on its health and safety measures, or for tickets that range from $48-$73, visit BroadwayPalm.com or by calling 239-278-4422. There is a special for children 18 and under and group prices are also available.
“Grease” performances are Wednesday through Sunday with selected matinees.
