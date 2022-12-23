featured topical Great concerts coming up, get tickets now STAFF REPORT Dec 23, 2022 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Abby Revisited, America’s No. 1 tribute to ABBA and its members since 2001, is coming to Venice on March 22. PHOTO PROVIDED BY SUN EVENTS In addition to all the plays, musicals, operas, symphony concerts, choral programs, band concerts and such, many tribute performers will be in Sarasota and Charlotte counties over the next few months:Memphis Motown Soul Experience • Jan. 11 — Venice• Jan. 14 — Sarasota• Jan. 15 — Punta GordaBee Gees Now, The Ultimate Bee Gees Tribute• Jan. 25 — Venice• Jan. 28 — Sarasota• Jan. 29 — Punta Gorda7 Bridges, The Ultimate Eagles Experience• Feb. 1 — Venice• Feb. 5 — Sarasota• Feb. 11 — Punta GordaJohn Denver Tribute Starring Jim Curry• Feb. 15 — Venice• Feb. 17 — Sarasota• Feb. 18 — Punta GordaAbsolute Queen, The Ultimate Queen Experience• March 10 — Punta GordaABBA Revisited, North America’s No. 1 Tribute to ABBA• March 22 — Venice• March 25 — Sarasota• April 5 — Punta GordaSimon & Garfunkel Tribute by the Guthrie Brothers• March 29 — Venice• March 31 — SarasotaChi-Town Transit Authority, The Music of Chicago• April 13 — Venice• April 16 — Punta GordaView the full entertainment lineup at: SunEvents.com or email: info@sunevents.comFor ADA seating or group rates, call 941-207-1038Sun Events is at 300 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. The box office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Nokomis motorcyclist killed in Friday crash Pedestrian struck, killed in Osprey Sarasota County to reopen Snook Haven restaurant Streisand show marks return of Venice Theatre concert series Police Beat for December 17, 2022 Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Nokomis motorcyclist killed in Friday crash Pedestrian struck, killed in Osprey Sarasota County to reopen Snook Haven restaurant Streisand show marks return of Venice Theatre concert series Police Beat for December 17, 2022 Trending Now Nokomis motorcyclist killed in Friday crash Pedestrian struck, killed in Osprey Sarasota County to reopen Snook Haven restaurant Streisand show marks return of Venice Theatre concert series Police Beat for December 17, 2022 Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
