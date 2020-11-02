VENICE - The global pandemic has closed down another local favorite for the season.
The Venice Concern Band announced Friday it won't have another show during 2020 - and the spring side of its 2021 showcase is also canceled.
It's hoping to be back on the stage in November 2021.
"It is with great disappointment that we announce the cancellation of all six performances of our 2020-2021 concert season due to the COVID-19 virus situation," Venice Concert Band President Mary Deur said in an email. "Our options are predetermined by forces beyond our control at this time. The health and safety of our musicians and audience are of utmost importance making live performances for large groups impossible."
She noted 2020-2021 season tickets "have been extended through the 2021-2022 concert season."
Deur did give the dates for the 2021-22 season.
• Nov. 1, 2021 – Home of the Brave
• Dec. 6, 2021 – Happy Holidays
• Jan. 24, 2022 – Travelogue USA
• Feb. 21, 2022 – From Bach to Broadway
• March 21, 2022 – Musical Landscape
• April 25, 2022 – Kaleidoscope
To keep track of when tickets are available, visit www.VeniceConcertBand.org or subscribe to its email list.
All performances take place at 7 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Avenue, Venice.
"We look forward to sharing our live music with you again in the 2021-2022 concert season. Thank you for your patience and continued patronage," Deur said in her email. "Until we meet again, stay well."
